Wisconsin River Power Company is seeking applications for its Deer Hunt for Disabled Hunters, Oct. 11-13.
WRPCO hosts the annual deer hunt for hunters with disabilities. The three-day gun deer hunt is conducted at Petenwell Wildlife Area located on the Wisconsin River between the Petenwell and Castle Rock hydroelectric project reservoirs near Necedah. The Petenwell Wildlife Area is a parcel of land, approximately 750 acres in size, which has been set aside by WRPCO as a wildlife refuge. The majority of the area is permanently closed to other hunting activities.
Any hunter with a Wisconsin Class A, B, C or D disability permit is welcome to apply. Applications for each year’s hunt need to be received by June 1. Accepted applicants for the year’s hunt will be notified by June 30.
WRPCO provides the following hunting services without charge:
- Placement and preparation of deer stands in the Petenwell Wildlife Area.
- Hunters transported back and forth from deer hunt base camp to the deer stands.
- Assigned hunting partners if hunters don’t bring own companion.
- Field dressing, dragging, tracking, etc. of harvested deer.
- Nearby storage of deer until the hunt is over.
- Friday evening banquet dinner.
- Saturday and Sunday morning continental breakfasts before departing to the deer stands.
- Full deer camp breakfasts following the Saturday and Sunday morning hunts.
Hunters are responsible for transportation to the hunt base camp located at the WRPCO office at the Petenwell Dam, their lodging, remaining weekend meals, personal equipment, license and deer processing. Hunters can use any firearm authorized for deer hunting in Wisconsin (rifle, shotgun, black powder, or handgun) for the hunt.
