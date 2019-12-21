Power plays carry Tomah/Sparta skaters

The Tomah/Sparta hockey team was good during power plays Friday night, regardless of which team had the most players on the ice.
The Timberwolves scored on four power plays and killed off a pair of Northwest Icemen power plays in the third period to claim 6-2 victory Friday in a high school hockey match at Tomah Ice Center.
It was the second straight victory for the Timberwolves, who snapped a four-game losing streak Thursday with an 8-4 victory over Viroqua.
Tomah/Sparta coach Todd Kirschbaum said the power play has been his team's strength this season, and the Timberwolves were ready to pounce against a Northwest team that spent 18 minutes in the penalty box.
"Our power play has been excellent, and it has been the turning point in most of our games," Kirschbaum said. "It was a tight game, and we blew it open when (Northwest) kept committing penalties."
The turning point Friday came late in the second period with the match tied at 2-2. After Northwest got through 19 seconds of a two-man Tomah/Sparta advantage, it couldn't survive the remaining five-on-four. John Christen took a pass at the right wing from Danny Amberg, and with nothing between him and Northwest goaltender Connor Morrison, unleashed a blistering slap shot over Morrison's right shoulder.
The momentum from the goal didn't immediately carry over to the third period. Northwest controlled the first eight minutes of the third period and nearly tied the game with 12 minutes left, when the puck came to a stop just short of the goal line. Tomah/Sparta goalie Gavin Hammer had to fight through traffic to sweep the puck clear and maintain Tomah's one-goal lead.
The Timberwolves got their first power play of the period with 6:10 left, and they didn't take long to convert. Just 18 seconds into the man advantage, Amberg ripped a long slap shot that clanged off teammate Matt Holtz's skate and ricocheted into the net for a 4-2 Tomah lead.
Two more penalties gave Tomah/Sparta a five-on-three advantage, but it lasted just three seconds. Tomah won the ensuing faceoff after the second penalty, and Dawson Cruz buried the loose puck for Tomah's fifth goal.
Evan Long scored Tomah's final goal with 36 seconds left.
Tomah/Sparta improved to 5-4-1. Despite very few returning goal-scorers from last season, the Timberwolves are averaging nearly five goals per game.
"We were worried about scoring goals, but it's happening," Kirschbaum said. "If we put pucks and people at the net, good things are going to happen."
Tomah/Sparta had to overcome an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Viroqua. The Timberwolves erupted with five goals in the final six minutes of the first period, with the last three goals coming on power plays.
The final game in the losing streak was a 9-2 setback at Onalaska/La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan Dec. 17. Amberg and Garrett Peterson scored the Tomah/Sparta goals.
The Timberwolves head to Wisconsin Dells Dec. 27-29 for an eight-team tournament in Lake Delton. Tomah/Sparta is the defending champion but will need to beat fifth-ranked McFarland in the opener to repeat.
"We obviously want to defend our title," Kirschbaum said. "We'll get some injured players back and hopefully come out strong."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
ONALASKA/CENTRAL/LOGAN 9 TOMAH 2
Onalaska;3;4;2−9
Tomah/Sparta;1;0;1−2
First period: O - Weber (Jones, Keane) 2:29. O - Stobb (Duren, Lass) 5:12. T/S - D. Amberg (Erickson) 6:28. O - Manglitz (Popp) 13:11.
Second period: O - Stobb (Lass, Duren) 1:57. O - Jones (Weiner, Keane) 14:14. O - Stobb (Lass, Duren) 15:05. O - Comeau (Degeatano, Manglitz) 15:20.
Third period: O - Degeatano (Manglitz, Weber) :41 (pp). T/S - Pederson 6:07. O - Duren (Stobb, Lass) 10:01.
Saves: T - Hammer 40. O - Clement 11, Nitti 5.
Penalties: T 2-4, O 2-15.
TOMAH/SPARTA 8 VIROQUA 4
Viroqua;2;1;1−4
Tomah/Sparta;5;1;2−8
First period: V - Krause (Menzynski) 1:12. V - Milutinovich (Ellefson) 8:16. T/S - Long 11:10. T/S - Venner (Erickson) 11:38. T/S - Avoles (Holtz, Long) 13:32 (pp). T/S - Holtz (Long) 13:52 (pp). T/S - Holtz (Avoles) 14:34.
Second period: V - Krause (Olson, Milutinovich) 1:36. T/S - D. Amberg (Erickson, Holtz) 9:11.
Third period: T/S - Cruz 1:15. T/S - D. Amberg (Dawley, Erickson) 2:24. V - Krause (Menzynski) 10:50.
Saves: T/S - Hammer 25. V - Hertel 41.
Penalties: T/S 4-8. V 4-19.
TOMAH/SPARTA 6 NORTHWEST (BARRON) 2
Northwest;1;1;0−2
Tomah/Sparta;1;2;3−6
First period: T/S - Christen 3:54 (pp). N - Bickle (Anderson) 10:50.
Second period: T/S - Christen (D. Amberg) :25. N - Kissack (Kurtz, Linsmeyer) 4:11. T/S - Christen (D. Amberg, Long) 16:59 (pp).
Third period: T/S - Holtz (D. Amberg, Long) 11:08 (pp). T/S - Cruz (Holtz) 14:39. T/S - Long (Venner) 16:24.
Saves: N - Morrison 39. T/S - Hammer 31.
Penalties: N 9-18. T/S 2-4.