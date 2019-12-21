Power plays carry Tomah/Sparta skaters

The Tomah/Sparta hockey team was good during power plays Friday night, regardless of which team had the most players on the ice.

The Timberwolves scored on four power plays and killed off a pair of Northwest Icemen power plays in the third period to claim 6-2 victory Friday in a high school hockey match at Tomah Ice Center.

It was the second straight victory for the Timberwolves, who snapped a four-game losing streak Thursday with an 8-4 victory over Viroqua.

Tomah/Sparta coach Todd Kirschbaum said the power play has been his team's strength this season, and the Timberwolves were ready to pounce against a Northwest team that spent 18 minutes in the penalty box.

"Our power play has been excellent, and it has been the turning point in most of our games," Kirschbaum said. "It was a tight game, and we blew it open when (Northwest) kept committing penalties."

The turning point Friday came late in the second period with the match tied at 2-2. After Northwest got through 19 seconds of a two-man Tomah/Sparta advantage, it couldn't survive the remaining five-on-four. John Christen took a pass at the right wing from Danny Amberg, and with nothing between him and Northwest goaltender Connor Morrison, unleashed a blistering slap shot over Morrison's right shoulder.