Connor Prielipp of Tomah High School has been named the 2018-19 Gatorade Wisconsin Baseball Player of the Year. He is the first Gatorade Wisconsin Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Tomah High School and become a candidate for Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year.
The award recognizes athletic excellence, along with high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound senior left-handed pitcher and first baseman, led the Timberwolves to a 10-13 regular-season record heading into the WIAA Division 2 Regional tournament, Prielipp owned a 6-2 record with a 0.85 earned run average and struck out 118 batters in 49.1 innings pitched. He surrendered just 21 hits and issued five walks. As a hitter during the regular season, he batted .311 with seven doubles, 12 RBI and a .446 slugging percentage.
“In my 24 years of coaching high school baseball, I have not seen a pitcher as dominant as Connor,” said Scott Bagniefski, La Crosse Aquinas High School baseball coach. “He is a poised presence on the mound. I’ve seen a few with his 90-mph velocity, but not with his movement or with the fluidity of his motion.”
Prielipp has volunteered locally as a youth baseball and football coach. In the classroom, he maintained a weighted 3.57 grade-point average. He has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball on scholarship at the University of Alabama this fall.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in all 50 states and the District of Columbia that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball softball, and boys and girls track and field. From the 12 national winners, one male and one female athlete are each named Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year. In all, 607 athletes are honored each year.
As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Prielipp also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. He is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.
