There's nothing like watching a teammate pitch a no-hitter to loosen up the batting order.
While Tomah pitcher Connor Prielipp was relentlessly mowing down the La Crosse Aquinas batting order, his teammates found their confidence at the plate, and both were indispensible factors in Tomah's 4-0 victory over the Blugolds in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup at Dennis Senz Field.
The Timberwolves had struggled with the bat in MVC games this season but gained their confidence in the middle innings while Prielipp was amassing 19 strikeouts.
"It's a lot more relaxing than if you have a person with less experience on the mound," said Tomah rightfielder Ethan Pederson, who scored Tomah's first run and drove home another.
The game was scoreless through four innings, but the Timberwolves put two runners on base in the third and had a promising fourth derailed by a line drive double play.
The Timberwolves gave Prielipp the only run he would need in the fifth. Pederson led off with a walk, went to second on a Jared Eckelberg sacrifice, took third on a wild pickoff throw and scored on a sacrifice fly from Prielipp.
Tomah got insurance runs in the sixth. Dakota Riedesel led off with a double and scored on an RBI single from Tyler Torkelson, who took second on the throw. Torkelson went to third on a Joe Hesse groundout, and scored on Pederson's RBI single.
Pederson scored Tomah's final run on a wild pickoff throw.
The only two Aquinas baserunners reached in the second, when Prielipp issued a walk and hit a batter. He was perfect after that.
Despite three years of varsity dominance, it was Prielipp's first no-hitter. He said warmer temperatures boosted his effectiveness against the Blugolds.
"It was mostly the weather," Prielipp said. "I got to pitch above 55 degrees for the first time this year. When it's cold, it's hard to get loose, and you can't feel your hands as good."
Tomah coach Ryan Brookman agreed.
"I knew he would be good today," Brookman said. "He's always better when the weather warms up. It seems he throws a little bit harder."
Brookman was also happy to see his batting order warm up. He said even before the fifth inning, his team "put together some good at-bats."
"In the fourth inning, we felt like (Aquinas) got away with one," he said. "I felt like we were going to get guys on base later in the game, and we did."
Seven of Tomah's nine batters got a hit or drew a walk.
Tomah improved its record to 10-10 and gained some momentum heading into the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. The Timberwolves earned the number-two seed in the lower half of the Altoona Sectional and have a chance to host two playoff games prior to the Regional final May 29. Tomah's regional quarterfinal opponent Thursday, May 23 is Black River Falls in a 5 p.m. start at Dennis Senz Field.
Brookman likes his team's chances in the playoffs and said the Timberwolves deserved the number-two seed.
"If you look at the way the playoffs seed up, Connor can throw the first two rounds," Brookman said. "I think with (Prielipp) on the mound, I feel we're the best team there."
TOMAH 4 AQUINAS 0
Aquinas;000;000;0−0;0;3
Tomah;000;013;x−4;7;0
Pitchers: A - Kujak, Jaeger. T - Prielipp. W - Prielipp. L - Kujak.
Hitters: T - Torkelson (2-for-3), Pederson (1-for-2, 2 runs), Larsen (2 walks).
