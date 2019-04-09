Two things happened almost every inning at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Monday:
Tomah scored a run.
Connor Prielipp struck out the side.
The Timberwolves chipped away on offense and unleashed Prielipp against G-E-T's batting order in a 9-1 nonconference victory in Galesville.
Prielipp headlined the effort by striking out 19 G-E-T batters. He allowed just two baserunners − a pair of hits in the third inning − and struck out side the other six innings.
Tomah coach Ryan Brookman said Prielipp paired a blazing fastball with pinpoint control. Sixty-seven of Prielipp's 95 pitches went for strikes. Brookman said most pitchers are in the 55-60 percent range.
"The game was a typical performance from Connor," Brookman said. "Hitters are usually in a defensive count against him. In four years, he has never pitched himself into trouble."
While it was business as usual for Prielipp, the hitting represented an encouraging step forward. The Timberwolves had scored just eight runs in their last three games but together a consistent offense that produced runs in every inning except the second.
"Hopefully this is just the start," Brookman said. "Our approach the first few games was really bad. We were timid at the plate. Last night they swung at good pitches with aggression and drove the ball to all parts of the field."
The improvement started with sophomore leadoff hitter Boone Mathison, who reached base all four times with three hits and a walk. Evan Long also got three hits.
The Timberwolves improved their record to 2-3.
Tomah's next home game is Monday, April 15 against Holmen in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest starting at 4:30 p.m. at Dennis Senz Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reaches at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 9 GALE-ETTRICK-TREMPEALEAU 1
Tomah;102;111;3−9;10;0
G-E-T;010;000;0−1;2;7
Pitchers: T - Prielipp. G - Johnson, Hammond (7). W - Prielipp. L - Hammond.
Hitters: T - Mathison (3-for-3, 2 runs, triple), Long (3-for-4, double),
