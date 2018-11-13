Quality Deer Management Association Coulee Country Branch is conducting a deer donation raffle.

The grand prize is a Henry Golden Boy .22 long rifle.

Anyone who donates a whole deer to a food pantry, friend or relative is eligible.

Raffle rules:

  • The deer must by legally harvested in Wisconsin.
  • The deer must test negative for chronic wasting disease.
  • One raffle ticket for each deer donated.
  • The hunter must submit his or her name, date of harvest, deer registration number and recipient of donated deer to kim@littleblueridge.com.

The winner will be announced during the Coulee Country QDMA banquet April 13, 2019. The winner need not be present to win.

Meat processors taking venison donations are:

  • The Meat Smyth, 25321 Grain Ave., Tomah.
  • Rockie Top Meats, N3825, Hwy. P, Elroy.
  • Westby Locker and Meats, 406 N. Main, Westby.

For more information, call Kim Zuhlke at 608-516-4868 or email kim@littleblueridge.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.