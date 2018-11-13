Quality Deer Management Association Coulee Country Branch is conducting a deer donation raffle.
The grand prize is a Henry Golden Boy .22 long rifle.
Anyone who donates a whole deer to a food pantry, friend or relative is eligible.
Raffle rules:
- The deer must by legally harvested in Wisconsin.
- The deer must test negative for chronic wasting disease.
- One raffle ticket for each deer donated.
- The hunter must submit his or her name, date of harvest, deer registration number and recipient of donated deer to kim@littleblueridge.com.
The winner will be announced during the Coulee Country QDMA banquet April 13, 2019. The winner need not be present to win.
Meat processors taking venison donations are:
- The Meat Smyth, 25321 Grain Ave., Tomah.
- Rockie Top Meats, N3825, Hwy. P, Elroy.
- Westby Locker and Meats, 406 N. Main, Westby.
For more information, call Kim Zuhlke at 608-516-4868 or email kim@littleblueridge.com.
