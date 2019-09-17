Ninety seconds before halftime, the Tomah Timberwolves executed a beautiful corner kick that Tyler Torkelson headed into the left corner of the net.
Whatever momentum was gained by the goal dissipated during the 10-minute halftime break.
La Crosse Central unloaded with three goals in the first seven minutes of the second half to hand Tomah a 6-1 Mississippi Valley Conference setback Tuesday at Veterans Field. The Timberwolves fell to 1-4-1 in the MVC and 1-6-1 overall.
“Central’s two forwards had a dominant game, and we simply didn’t do enough to game plan and deal with their ability,” Tomah coach Scott Conzemius said.
Conzemius was referring to Central’s Andrew Yang (four goals) and Aidan Roth (two), who proved to be deadly finishers around the net. Yang and Roth scored back-to-back goals in the 35th and 37th minutes to put Central ahead 2-0, but Tomah rallied with Torkelson’s goal that was assisted by Roland Hockstedler.
It was Tomah’s first goal after consecutive shutout losses, and Conzemius was encouraged by his team’s ability to put 10 shots on net. However, he said Central’s early onslaught in the second half was too much to overcome.
“Offensively we showed improvement, but we went down so quickly in the second half that we just didn’t have the time to ... attack properly,” Conzemius said.
After three straight matches on the road, the Timberwolves return home Thursday, Sept. 26 to host Reedsburg in a 4:30 p.m. nonconference matchup at Veterans Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
