The past week has been tough for outdoorsmen and women thanks to rainy weather that has kept them indoors.
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait, said fishing has been productive, but few fishermen are taking advantage of the "wonderful" bite because of the high water on the lake due to rain and the up-and-down water levels on local cranberry marshes due to harvest.
"We've seen plenty of hunters but fewer fishermen, except for the walleye fishermen, have come in," he said. "Walleyes are doing pretty well at Petenwell and Castle Rock. Most guys are using a minnow and jigging it around."
In hunting news, the bear season ended Tuesday.
Tristen Abbott of Hatfield Sports Shop said the season has overall been good. The shop conducts guided/assisted hunting and has helped take three bears. Abbott said he has heard of other hunters taking two others.
"We've gotten more in other years, but we got two good-sized bears this year, one about 550 pounds and one that was 600, the other was about 250 pounds," he said. "Also the baits have been hit consistently all month."
Roscovius said a few deer hunters came by the shop to drop off hides, but otherwise he hasn't heard much.
The rain on Saturday made for a poor youth deer hunt, Roscovius reported.
"Harvest was pretty poor for the kids with the weather being what it was," he said. "It is what it is."
