RAMBLINGS AFIELD

While we have been having some snowfall, here in this part of western Wisconsin, the snow base right now (Feb. 22) isn’t deep, and wildlife are able to get out and about and find food, whether it be in stubble fields or on the sunny sides of hills and woods. And if that doesn’t work, they are able to find backyards and bird feeders and seem to have an instinct for finding the places where people enjoy having them and they have no worry about being picked off.

A case in point is our son-in-law and daughter who live about halfway between La Crosse and Winona up in hill country and have a flock of a dozen hen wild turkeys and one jake gobbler. They have bird feeders out around the house and that turkey flock pays a daily visit to their feeders and comes right up to their house. They have all kinds of pictures and enjoy the pleasure of having that daily company.

Meanwhile, over at the North Glendale Diggings, we don’t have feeders out but we do put items on the deck at the back side of the house, and it has become a major site for the squirrels, juncos, woodpeckers and cardinals. The site provides not only food for the animals outside but also for the Three Mouseketeers, which spend bouts of pounce positions as they watch the birds and squirrels go to town on the goodies on the deck. Biscuit continues to be the leader and has the most dangerous looking pounce position of the three.

Let’s hope that March comes in like a “lamb” and goes out like one also. Keep in mind that the remaining turkey permits go on sale, starting on Monday, March 22 for Zone One; Tuesday, March 23 for Zone Two; Wednesday, March 24, Zone 3; Thursday, March 25, Zone 4; Friday, March 26, Zones 5, 6,and 7 and starting on Saturday, March 27, all remaining permits for all zones. Permits are $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents, and you can purchase one per day until all are sold.

