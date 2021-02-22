RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Wild Country losses
As February 2021 winds down with a mixture of winter weather, ranging from sub-zero temperatures to rainy drizzles and snow storms, along with some weak promises of spring weather to come, the most memorable thing about the month is the passing of two of the finest wild country spirits, that being Clayton Hansen of western Wisconsin in the Clifton country and Rush Limbaugh over in the east coast country. Both men were true dedicated American patriots who loved their country and lived to help make it a special place to be and with a motto that rang with dedication to keep it that way, ask not what the country can do for me but what I can do for my country.
They will sorely missed not only by those who were close and loved them but also by those of us who knew them, that being Clayton here in western Wisconsin and throughout the nation where Rush’s patriotism came to life over the broadcast wires and was passed on to all to hear and to live by every day. And in today’s world, their patriotic dedication and lifestyle and commitment to those values has never been more important and needed than right now and on into the future.
Condolences to all who knew and loved them both on a close personal basis and share the loss of their patriotic dedication, but also all who share that dedication and here in western Wisconsin, the local conservation clubs will miss Clayton’s support of the wild country spirit. While in recent times he hasn’t been able to be as active, his spirit and dedication has been carried on by family and those who share that same commitment to the wild country and the resources there, as well as the patriotism that needs the ongoing fire that Clayton Hansen and Rush Limbaugh had and shared with all of us. They were true wild country patriotic Americans.
Ramblings hither and yon
For those who know of young people who are active in conservation projects, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress is looking for Wisconsin students who are interested in the outdoors and in joining the Youth Conservation Congress. This is a statewide youth program which is fairly new but is designed to continue to grow and vital in leading young people to become leaders for the future of not only the Wisconsin Conservation Congress but also the natural resources that are so valuable in Wisconsin and that need to be preserved for future generations. The Youth Conservation Congress is currently starting to take hold and is a student program designed to prepare young people to be the future members of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, which is the only private sector organization of its kind in the entire country. The members are elected at an annual public meeting, held in all 72 counties in Wisconsin. Each county has five delegates who are elected at the annual meetings, where the public votes on issues dealing with the natural resources of the state, including rules and regulations.
If any young people are interested in the Wisconsin Youth Conservation Congress, they can contact the local Department of Natural Resources staff, including the conservation warden, or they can go on the computer and punch in the Wisconsin Conservation Congress and can then locate their county Congress members and get more information. Here in Monroe County, you can contact Maurice Moe Amundson at 608-269-6269 or Tom Muench at 608-372-2640. This is a unique activity that doesn’t exist anywhere in the United States.
While we have been having some snowfall, here in this part of western Wisconsin, the snow base right now (Feb. 22) isn’t deep, and wildlife are able to get out and about and find food, whether it be in stubble fields or on the sunny sides of hills and woods. And if that doesn’t work, they are able to find backyards and bird feeders and seem to have an instinct for finding the places where people enjoy having them and they have no worry about being picked off.
A case in point is our son-in-law and daughter who live about halfway between La Crosse and Winona up in hill country and have a flock of a dozen hen wild turkeys and one jake gobbler. They have bird feeders out around the house and that turkey flock pays a daily visit to their feeders and comes right up to their house. They have all kinds of pictures and enjoy the pleasure of having that daily company.
Meanwhile, over at the North Glendale Diggings, we don’t have feeders out but we do put items on the deck at the back side of the house, and it has become a major site for the squirrels, juncos, woodpeckers and cardinals. The site provides not only food for the animals outside but also for the Three Mouseketeers, which spend bouts of pounce positions as they watch the birds and squirrels go to town on the goodies on the deck. Biscuit continues to be the leader and has the most dangerous looking pounce position of the three.
Let’s hope that March comes in like a “lamb” and goes out like one also. Keep in mind that the remaining turkey permits go on sale, starting on Monday, March 22 for Zone One; Tuesday, March 23 for Zone Two; Wednesday, March 24, Zone 3; Thursday, March 25, Zone 4; Friday, March 26, Zones 5, 6,and 7 and starting on Saturday, March 27, all remaining permits for all zones. Permits are $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents, and you can purchase one per day until all are sold.