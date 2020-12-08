RAMBLINGS AFIELD

As we head into a Christmas season unlike any that the world has seen as the pandemic continues to impact on just about every country, big or little or in-between, the damage on every single one is like nothing we have ever encountered in terms of lives being lost every day and economies being ravaged by the prolonged and endless ways the COVID-19 rips our days apart.
One major destruction for the wild country is the canceling the many ways that our conservation fundraising groups have had in the past in raising funds to help government conservation programs. They include private-sector groups such as Ducks Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Whitetails Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Trout Unlimited, along with many more small town events such as the Tomah Super National Tractor Pull, the Warrens Cranberry Festival and the Sparta Butterfest, to name just a few. As a matter of fact, just about every community in the country has some form of fundraising activity to help the community survive and to keep residents active and proud of their area as part of freedom and ways to overcome the death and emotional destruction being wrought upon the world in general and us at the local level.
As this year of death and terror is nearing its end, it is time for us to take hold now and support the medical means of destroying the pandemic COVID-19 and to bring back our strength of power and freedom and to get our life back and once again lead the free world.
RAMBLINGS BRIEFLY
Since years have crawled into my body, I haven’t been able ramble about in the wild country to try to share the wild country adventures I have shared with you over the years back to 1970. However, most recently I have hit on a way to share a very special part of the wild country that exists right here in our back yard, that being the Jackson County elk restoration program conducted in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, local sportsmen's clubs and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. In addition, to the joy of myself and brother Mike, those elk from up in Jackson County and surrounding areas have discovered that our totally landlocked 80 acres of prime hunting land is a good place to have a second home or periodic hangout. As a result, we have gotten a ton of super pictures over the past for years on our trail cameras with both still pictures and video section, and at this time I have been in contact with a staff member of the Bugle, that being the magazine for RMEF Hopefully, there will be pictures of these wandering elk which have found enjoyment in our 80 acres of wild country. On Nov. 6, we have video of a two elks — a seven-by-seven and a seven-by-six — going to battle over a cow elk which is looking for a partner.
Merry Christmas to all.
