RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Since years have crawled into my body, I haven’t been able ramble about in the wild country to try to share the wild country adventures I have shared with you over the years back to 1970. However, most recently I have hit on a way to share a very special part of the wild country that exists right here in our back yard, that being the Jackson County elk restoration program conducted in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, local sportsmen's clubs and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. In addition, to the joy of myself and brother Mike, those elk from up in Jackson County and surrounding areas have discovered that our totally landlocked 80 acres of prime hunting land is a good place to have a second home or periodic hangout. As a result, we have gotten a ton of super pictures over the past for years on our trail cameras with both still pictures and video section, and at this time I have been in contact with a staff member of the Bugle, that being the magazine for RMEF Hopefully, there will be pictures of these wandering elk which have found enjoyment in our 80 acres of wild country. On Nov. 6, we have video of a two elks — a seven-by-seven and a seven-by-six — going to battle over a cow elk which is looking for a partner.