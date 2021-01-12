RAMBLINGS AFIELD

As these words take life on Monday morning, Jan. 11, the temperatures are in the 20s with a high for the day of 33 degrees and a forecast for the same into next week, when the month will be over half over. In addition, the snow depth here in our part of western Wisconsin is only around six inches or less, making it easy to get around except for snowmobiles and skiers and snowshoe travelers — truly a gift for this time of a Wisconsin winter not only for us but also for those in the wild country which have to find food and comfort in the outdoors, such as our four-legged wild things as well as the two-legged feathered friends which bring joy to our yards.

Here at the North Glendale Diggings, our backyard and our two large locust trees are a major attraction for our wild country friends, with the deer from the Lemonweir River woods checking out the orchard for any possible windfall apples and then nibbling on bush branches and then out into the soybean stubble fields scouring the snow for soybeans missed in the harvest. Meanwhile, the resident cottontail rabbits living in the backyard woodpile next to the garage are having a field day feeding on bark from the various shrubs and the lilac branches, and the resident gray squirrels are busy looking for the nuts that they stashed away the past year, both on the ground and in the tree limbs and bark holes. Meanwhile, the woodpeckers are keeping busy drilling insect nests in the trees, and the juncos and and an occasional sharp-shinned hawk are taking advantage of the fine January weather and adding to the beauty of the wild county.