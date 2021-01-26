RAMBLINGS AFIELD

January memories
As we head into the last week of January 2021, gloom if you are a Green Bay Packers fan as they dropped he NFC Championship game, and as these words are coming to life on Monday morning January 25, the Packers players and the dedicated fans are twirling around in their heads about what could have been as they had several opportunities in the fourth quarter to pull off a victory.
However, this Old Rambler, a diehard Packer backer and a stock holder, is also a dedicated bird watcher and has been since the age of four, and some joy did come to the North Glendale Diggings several hours after the game disaster, when my lovely bride returned from a shopping trip with our daughter and two grandchildren over in La Crosse and stopped at the Goodwill store there, and my wife, Betty, came upon a book just being placed out on the shelves with a beautiful picture of two birds on the cover and was able to get it for $7. The title of the book is Bird Song Bible, published by Chronicle Books and edited by Les Beletsky, and was released to the public in 2010. It is quite large, 12 by 15 inches and about two inches thick, has pictures of 900 birds and is a complete illustrated reference of North American birds. It also has a sound system, battery operated by small batteries. The book is in excellent condition, and for an old birder such as is this Old Rambler, it's a treasure.
If there are any readers out there that know this book, please give me a call at 608-372-2640 as I would like to know more about it as it is a real treasure for me and I am looking forward to try out the recordings of bird songs. One thing is for sure — it takes off some of the sting of the Packers' loss.
And speaking of birds, the juncos have been having a good old time picking off crumbs from the bread pieces put on the patio deck, along with a big scattering of dry cat food. With that, I watched one little junco come within six inches of the window on the backside of the deck, and I never realized how thin their legs are and yet their legs allow them to get about as if they were made of steel, and they flit about as if they were combat fighter planes.
And on Wednesday evening at about 8:30, four whitetail deer from the Lemonweir herd showed up in our backyard about 25 yards from the deck as they looked around some and then headed out into the soybean stubble field. For these January jewels for the memory bank, it is on Roger Brockman’s trail camera.
Incidentally, one of the main reasons why we don’t have bird feeders back there no longer is that the deer herd had a habit of messing them up and not leaving anything for the birds.
Ramblings briefly
Don’t forget to plan for the Tomah/Warrens Sportsmen’s Alliance Fisheree scheduled for Lake Tomah for Saturday, Feb. 6. It is a good money-raiser for the club, and the money goes back to people, especially youngsters, through conservation projects to make things better in the wild country and also to educate both young and old, through hunter education programs, on the shooting range located adjacent to their clubhouse.
Also just ahead is the closing of the archery deer season on Jan. 31, along with the squirrel and bobcat seasons. There is still ice fishing to get you outdoors, and the only rules are the face mask and staying six feet apart when you are indoors or outdoors to avoid COVID-19. The pandemic condition continues to cover the entire world, and now there are new similar attacks spreading out across parts of the world.
Last but not least, there is still no renewal of a wolf hunting season, although the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking at next November. There will probably more public hearings held before a final date is picked. It appears that the farmers in wolf country are suffering lots of livestock losses and feel the hunting season should be as soon as possible as they are losing lots of sheep, goats and cattle, especially calves.
Still, there is lots of disagreement between those in favor of wolves and those who want them limited as they are very slick killers which don’t just kill for food and therein is the main problem and the main reason that their numbers should be limited.
Now, when you go out and about, always strive to leave things better than you found them and the wild country will be better for your having passed though.