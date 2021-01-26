RAMBLINGS AFIELD

As we head into the last week of January 2021, gloom if you are a Green Bay Packers fan as they dropped he NFC Championship game, and as these words are coming to life on Monday morning January 25, the Packers players and the dedicated fans are twirling around in their heads about what could have been as they had several opportunities in the fourth quarter to pull off a victory.

However, this Old Rambler, a diehard Packer backer and a stock holder, is also a dedicated bird watcher and has been since the age of four, and some joy did come to the North Glendale Diggings several hours after the game disaster, when my lovely bride returned from a shopping trip with our daughter and two grandchildren over in La Crosse and stopped at the Goodwill store there, and my wife, Betty, came upon a book just being placed out on the shelves with a beautiful picture of two birds on the cover and was able to get it for $7. The title of the book is Bird Song Bible, published by Chronicle Books and edited by Les Beletsky, and was released to the public in 2010. It is quite large, 12 by 15 inches and about two inches thick, has pictures of 900 birds and is a complete illustrated reference of North American birds. It also has a sound system, battery operated by small batteries. The book is in excellent condition, and for an old birder such as is this Old Rambler, it's a treasure.