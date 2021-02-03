RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Bear season finalized
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board established the quotas for the 2021 fall Wisconsin Bear season at its Jan. 27 board meeting. It was also reported that the drawings for permits for the season will be completed shortly, and the winners who receive permits will be notified in early February.
The final quota and permit numbers were developed through the cooperation of the Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Management Bureau, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress Bear Committee, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board and members of the public who were able to submit their ideas and concerns.
There continues to be a problem with agricultural damage in Zone D, and work is going on between the landowners and the hunters and the wildlife professionals from the DNR.
Overall, Wisconsin’s bear hunting program is working and is one of the top bear hunting locations in the United States, both in the harvest and the size and the bear population as well as having available private and public hunting land. In addition, the Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association provides support of the program, both financially and also with support of rules and regulations and ethical hunting behavior, not only for bear but all hunting and fishing activities.
Ramblings hither
and yonIt should be noted that the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board selected 2021 officers during its Jan. 27meeting. Elected as Chairman of the Board again was Dr. Fredrick Prehn, a dentist and also a cranberry grower from Wausau and a dedicated outdoorsman who has been active in belonging to and supporting Ducks Unlimited, the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association and others and has held hunting and fishing licenses for nearly 50 years. He is also active on the Wisconsin Cranberry Board and a supporter of dealing with climate issue through the use of solar and wind sources of energy.
Also reelected to the board was Greg Kazmierski for a term that runs through May of 2023. Greg is also an outdoorsman and has a business dealing with hunting products. In addition, Bill Smith, a retired DNR employee as a natural resources manager, was elected again and is the board secretary.
Wisconsin is unique in that there is a very productive interaction between the DNR, Wisconsin Conservation Congress (consisting of five delegates of elected citizens from all 72 counties) and the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board with the wise and positive use and protection of our natural resources
Elk foundation updateWith the 2020 Clam Lake Project Elk Season now history, the Jackson County project is continuing to grow, and there may be an elk season there within the next two to three years as the herd is growing and the elk are spreading out here in western Wisconsin and losses to predators and accidents have been fairly minimal, while the elk have spread out and are taking advantage of the wild country that we have here. One real interesting fact is that there has been very little loss to wolves and coyotes. In addition, there haven’t been many elk/vehicle losses but, unfortunately, hunters not using their heads and mistaking elk for deer need to get their head out and pay attention to what they are shooting at. Those who shoot an elk by mistake have no business being hunting and should lose their license for at least five years.
As for those who do care and treasure having elk being here in Wisconsin, they are putting their money where their hearts and mouths are and belong to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation as Wisconsin is seventh in memberships in RMEF out of 50 states with a membership of 11,224. There have been 576 RMEF conservation and hunting heritage projects carried out up in northeast and west-central Wisconsin. Between the Clam Lake and Jackson County projects, 9,199 acres have become elk habitat.
For this Old Rambler, looking to be able to hunt one is no motivation but having them here — and especially up on our 80 acres chunk of wild land — is far more exciting than looking to kill one. Almost daily, I look at trail camera video shots of bulls flopping about in a wallow and two bulls tangling antlers as they duel for the attention of a cow, and then there is the three-legged bull which seems to be spending lots of time on our 80 acres as he has shown up on film in four different months with the last time being in November — images far more exciting than shooting something. And with antler shedding time coming up in just a couple of months, treasures ahead, for they have shed on the 80, and we have a 6X6 and a 5X5 which we found a couple of years ago, and thus does our hearts dance away!
Three Mouseketeers updateBiscuit continues to be the leader of the three, and all three seem to know when mom leaves and dad is the treat provider, and on schedule at noon time, if mom isn’t there, they will sit at my feet, give me the “eye” and a meow and with some lip smacking and then lead me to the spot where we keep the treats. They are still a treasure to have at the North Glendale Diggings.