RAMBLINGS AFIELD

As for those who do care and treasure having elk being here in Wisconsin, they are putting their money where their hearts and mouths are and belong to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation as Wisconsin is seventh in memberships in RMEF out of 50 states with a membership of 11,224. There have been 576 RMEF conservation and hunting heritage projects carried out up in northeast and west-central Wisconsin. Between the Clam Lake and Jackson County projects, 9,199 acres have become elk habitat.

For this Old Rambler, looking to be able to hunt one is no motivation but having them here — and especially up on our 80 acres chunk of wild land — is far more exciting than looking to kill one. Almost daily, I look at trail camera video shots of bulls flopping about in a wallow and two bulls tangling antlers as they duel for the attention of a cow, and then there is the three-legged bull which seems to be spending lots of time on our 80 acres as he has shown up on film in four different months with the last time being in November — images far more exciting than shooting something. And with antler shedding time coming up in just a couple of months, treasures ahead, for they have shed on the 80, and we have a 6X6 and a 5X5 which we found a couple of years ago, and thus does our hearts dance away!