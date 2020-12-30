RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Goodbye 2020As these words are taking life and Year 2020 is near its deadly end, by far it has been the worst one most people have dealt with throughout the entire world, as millions of people have died in every country in the world with the exception of several small countries in Africa and the economies in just about every one of those countries has been battered and dealing with a restricted lifestyle. Due to the pandemic deadly virus spread by the COVID-19 impacting on the entire world, the people living there have had to change their lifestyles both for living indoors and outdoors and just about every part of our lives has been negatively impacted by these deadly disorders.

Now, as we head into Year 2021, hope is springing up with several new vaccines having been already developed and more in the process of being created. The world’s populations are hoping for a stop to the spreading of these pandemic destructive forces. The distribution of the vaccines started in the United States several weeks ago and now are starting to be distributed with everyone throughout the world hoping that 2021 will be the year where they can get back on a positive track both medically and economically and to have better days ahead and a much more positive future.