RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Goodbye 2020As these words are taking life and Year 2020 is near its deadly end, by far it has been the worst one most people have dealt with throughout the entire world, as millions of people have died in every country in the world with the exception of several small countries in Africa and the economies in just about every one of those countries has been battered and dealing with a restricted lifestyle. Due to the pandemic deadly virus spread by the COVID-19 impacting on the entire world, the people living there have had to change their lifestyles both for living indoors and outdoors and just about every part of our lives has been negatively impacted by these deadly disorders.
Now, as we head into Year 2021, hope is springing up with several new vaccines having been already developed and more in the process of being created. The world’s populations are hoping for a stop to the spreading of these pandemic destructive forces. The distribution of the vaccines started in the United States several weeks ago and now are starting to be distributed with everyone throughout the world hoping that 2021 will be the year where they can get back on a positive track both medically and economically and to have better days ahead and a much more positive future.
Hopefully there will be very few, if any, small businesses closed, as we have already lost too many and also that people who have been laid off from their jobs can get back to work and the kinds of lives they had before the pandemic hit the world. In addition, let us hope that the private sector groups and organizations which have been the backbone of fundraising, can get back into business and we will have fundraising banquets sponsored by groups like the National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, Whitetails Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Trout Unlimited to name a few, as well as all of the local outdoor fish and wildlife clubs and communities festivals like the Warrens Cranberry Festival, the Super National Tractor and Truck Pull and the hundreds of these all over the United States We need to get our world back, and hopefully the vaccines are going to win the health war and the high death rate drops back to a normal level.
Ramblings brieflyWith the Christmas cold snap giving us better ice conditions — at least on the smaller ponds and in the cranberry marshes — the ice fishing is picking up with bluegills and crappies, along with an occasional yellow perch or a largemouth bass. If you aren’t an ice pro, your best bet is to sop at Rosco’s Live Bait and Sport Shop in Tomah to find out where the fish are hitting and to pick up some bait. The good thing about Rosco’s that you don’t have to buy anything in order to get fishing information.
And as the year comes to an end, there is still some hunting action left. The archery deer season is still open up into early January, and both rabbit and squirrel seasons are still open up through January and with conditions in the woods and fields in good shape with not too much snow. For the hunters, all the seasons still open. The stubble corn and soybean fields are good spots to check, along with south-facing hillsides and oak ridges.
For those desiring snow, snowmobile folks, along with cross country skiers and snowshoe advocates, you need to head north to get good snow.
Three Mouseketeers updateBiscuit is still the leader of the three, with Skittles next most active with Buttons liking to sleep the most. All three have their favorite sleeping spots and somehow can still find spots in the house where we can’t locate them. All three have also refined their skills in getting their way and have become quite skilled at getting extra treats. As always, they are still a joy to have as members of our family here in the North Glendale Diggings.