RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Treasures of the wild country
As we head into the second half of January, there is no better time to look around our part of western Wisconsin and add up all of the things we have to enjoy here in the wild country and our peaceful small town atmosphere surrounded by thousands of acres of public land and all of the wildlife that inhabit that land.
This past weekend was again relatively mild temperatures, and the snow of the past week gave the wild residents an opportunity to be out and about, busy looking for food that had been stashed away in leaves and brush piles, along with squirrel nut supplies buried away in dead tree holes and roots.
Here at the North Glendale Diggings, there is plenty of action with a half dozen gray squirrels running around working on their stashes, both in our yard as well as across the dead-end road. Along the Lemonweir River on Friday afternoon, a flock of about 30 ducks swooped down just above tree level, heading east looking for open water, and over the weekend several small flocks of mallards landed downstream from the North Glendale bridge.
Adding to these winter visual treasures have been the woodpeckers working over on the big trees with downy, hairy and red-bellied all whipping up and down drilling the bark on the trees in search of dead insects and eggs using their sharp woodcutting bills to dig the findings into their mouths.
In addition, for this Old Rambler, hours spent watching the videos taken from our Browning Strike Zone trail cameras, has been as rewarding as was all of the days since I was 12 years old and right up until the last year or so, for on those videos are lots of elk, ranging from bulls, some 6X6 and 7X7 antler formations, to cows and juvenile youngsters, all using our 80 acres as a second home from where they started living here in western Wisconsin in the Jackson County Restoration Project in the wild land around Millston. Some of the films have two bulls fighting during the rut and mating period, while some also have bulls tearing around in walling water, flopping and rolling and then flinging weeds and mud into the air and then charging the water again. On some of the films, one will have its head right up on the camera, bouncing it around and thus far, not wrecking any cameras and with the bull fights, one can hear the clashing of the antlers as they charge back and forth in battle.
However, elk are only one of many different wild things on film with lots of deer, including trophy bucks that disappear when the season opens. This year one spike-horn buck did make the freezer when son Rick nailed him opening morning. This one had showed up a number of times on the trail cameras with his foot high spikes, with one having about a six-inch white spike tip.
Other wild things on the films are lots of coyotes, raccoons, wild turkeys, hawks, song birds, a hummingbird, at least three different black bears, a fisher, a bobcat, possum, only one dog and NO WOLVES, a real mystery as our land is in wolf country. At any rate, the entire situation is priceless and far more valuable than merely harvesting game on the land, and in these January winter days, being able to sit in a warm house watching the trail videos is priceless.
Ramblings briefly
Good ice fishing weather is a blessing, and looking ahead, the Lake Tomah Fisheree isn’t far away. The event is again being put on by the Tomah-Warrens Sportsman's Alliance, and the funds raised go to help with outdoor programs, including outdoor activities for youngsters. The good thing is that it is held outdoors and is free from any COVID-19 restrictions, other than requiring wearing a mask.
And in the fundraising arena, the Meadow Valley had to cancel the National Wild Turkey Federation banquet, which was to be held in March. However, not all is lost as the chapter is tentatively looking to having a date in August, and with the vaccination program going into full speed, the medications will hopefully have impacted the virus to a point where things can get back to a more normal state and banquets can once again be held indoors and not have low attendance requirements. As things develop, Ramblings Afield will inform the public.
Now, as you go afield to enjoy the remainder of January and the Packers being getting ready for the Super Bowl, strive always to leave things better than you found them and the wild country will be better for your passing through.