RAMBLINGS AFIELD

In addition, for this Old Rambler, hours spent watching the videos taken from our Browning Strike Zone trail cameras, has been as rewarding as was all of the days since I was 12 years old and right up until the last year or so, for on those videos are lots of elk, ranging from bulls, some 6X6 and 7X7 antler formations, to cows and juvenile youngsters, all using our 80 acres as a second home from where they started living here in western Wisconsin in the Jackson County Restoration Project in the wild land around Millston. Some of the films have two bulls fighting during the rut and mating period, while some also have bulls tearing around in walling water, flopping and rolling and then flinging weeds and mud into the air and then charging the water again. On some of the films, one will have its head right up on the camera, bouncing it around and thus far, not wrecking any cameras and with the bull fights, one can hear the clashing of the antlers as they charge back and forth in battle.