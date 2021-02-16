RAMBLINGS AFIELD

As these words take life on Monday morning, February 15 and President Day, the weather station on the computer shows a temperature of 21 degrees below zero. Certainly not a good day to be outside for any length of time. A big wild country thank you to all who helped put on the Fisheree up at Eagles Nest on Feb. 6 and then the Lake Tomah Fisheree held Feb. 13. Lots of work goes into these conservation fundraisers, and when they take place in sub-zero weather, it takes highly dedicated volunteers to get the job done.

Another plus for this Old Rambler is some kindred spirits stopped by with top-notch wild country goose hunter Howie Sanders, bringing us a stick of cranberry venison sausage, and we had a good time talking about goose hunts from the past. For those who don’t hunt geese around here, they are missing some of the best waterfowl hunting to be found, especially for geese in November, when the migration from the Canadian breeding grounds starts to come down full blown. A pleasant morning talking about the good old days as the years slip by and we get older and don’t lay in corn stubble fields covered up with corn stalks and shucks. And then another super wild country kindred spirit arrived with good news that he has a place to set up a turkey blind where he can drive this Old Rambler right to the blind thanks to the property owner — two friends who are looking out for this old aging rambler. A big wild country thanks to Roger B. and Tom B.