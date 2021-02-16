RAMBLINGS AFIELD

A mean February
As these words take life on Monday morning, February 15 and President Day, the weather station on the computer shows a temperature of 21 degrees below zero. Certainly not a good day to be outside for any length of time. A big wild country thank you to all who helped put on the Fisheree up at Eagles Nest on Feb. 6 and then the Lake Tomah Fisheree held Feb. 13. Lots of work goes into these conservation fundraisers, and when they take place in sub-zero weather, it takes highly dedicated volunteers to get the job done.
Another plus for this Old Rambler is some kindred spirits stopped by with top-notch wild country goose hunter Howie Sanders, bringing us a stick of cranberry venison sausage, and we had a good time talking about goose hunts from the past. For those who don’t hunt geese around here, they are missing some of the best waterfowl hunting to be found, especially for geese in November, when the migration from the Canadian breeding grounds starts to come down full blown. A pleasant morning talking about the good old days as the years slip by and we get older and don’t lay in corn stubble fields covered up with corn stalks and shucks. And then another super wild country kindred spirit arrived with good news that he has a place to set up a turkey blind where he can drive this Old Rambler right to the blind thanks to the property owner — two friends who are looking out for this old aging rambler. A big wild country thanks to Roger B. and Tom B.
Ramblings hither and yon
First off, everyone who was fortunate to draw a bear hunting tag can now start planning the hunt and hopefully realize that they will be hunting in one of the top three bear hunting states out of 50 which make up the United States of America. And if you drew a Zone C permit and don’t have a place to hunt, you can contact me at 608-372-2640 or write me at 917 North Glendale Ave, Tomah WI 54660. We had three different bears working the baits in our land, but the hunter wasn’t able to be there very much and didn’t get any shooting and the trail cameras had bears on the film during legal shooting time. We aren’t a guide operation but rather just like to give hunters a chance at a bear. We have 80 acres of prime hunting ground.
And there is no charge to hunt it but simply respect the property and be a law-abiding hunter. Our land is dead center and is totally surrounded by posted land, but we have a perpetual access to the land. I have been a bear hunter for nearly 60 years and am a life member of the Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association and have that fire in my veins even though I can’t get out and hunt bear like I did in he past.
As February is fast flying by, remember there are seasons closing and also not too long before you need new licenses.
Three Mouseketeers update