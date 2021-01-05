RAMBLINGS AFIELD

2021 Wild Country welcome
As we head into the first full week of the new year 2021, hopes run high that it will be a much better and more positive year not only here in western Wisconsin but also throughout Wisconsin and all of the United States and the rest of the world, starting with winning the battle with the pandemic COVID-19, which is still rampant worldwide and has created economic havoc in all countries large and small and taken a huge number of lives in all of them.
Thus it is that I have rambled a bit out of the wild country in the column this week and wish to congratulate the Wisconsin National Guard and the article on the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy, which is located out at Fort McCoy. It comes at a time when most of the news provided by the media deals with chaos in the political world and the increasing violence in large cities throughout the world. The article was written by Vaughn E. Larson and covered very well the mission of the program, which is to help teenagers age 16 and 17 who are on the edge of getting into trouble. Admission is not automatic, but when a individual, male or female, is accepted, it has been a 22 week program, but the most recent group graduated after 18 weeks due to the pandemic issue.
This program, by its history and success rate for graduating students, is by far the most productive use of taxpayer money to be found anywhere. I have had the good fortune to see the in action when I was working in the mental health outpatient clinic at the Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center, where the students from the academy came on occasion to take inpatients to and from appointments in the medical center. These academy students were, by far, the most polite and well-behaved that I have ever been around, and the article in the last week’s Journal of Monroe County gave a good picture of how the academy has helped these teenagers change their lives and to get back into society with a serious drive to change their lives thanks to the academy. A good measure of how powerful this program is that the success rate is at 98% and with a fair number of the cadets joining the military service after they graduate from the academy.
Thus it is that we have an outstanding program where tax dollars are producing outstanding results and yet the average citizen in all likelihood isn’t aware or, if so, knows very little of how well the academy is producing the cadets, thanks to a dedicated staff and parents who care and teenagers who respond in a positive way to bettering their live.
For the media, there is no better place to report good news and to wake the public up to what a successful educational program that the Challenge Academy presents.
Ramblings briefly
March 31 is when most wild country permits will end and new ones will be going on sale in early to mid-March. Meanwhile, the spring wild turkey permits have been drawn and are being mailed out. The permits remaining after the drawings will go on sale over the counter and will start on March 15 and will be sold by zone consecutive days:
- Zone 1 - Monday, March 15.
- Zone 2- Tuesday, March 16.
- Zone 3 - Wednesday, March 17.
- Zone 4 - Thursday, March 18.
- Zones 5-7 - Friday, March 19.
All permits remaining will go on sale on Saturday, March 20 for all zones, one per day. Most of the zones have the first two time periods gone through the drawing.
There are lots of adventures ahead in the wild country with ice fishing the most popular, followed by predator hunting. Keep up on the current laws as they do change and sometimes with little publication. Better to be checking too much than not enough. Biggest thing now will be ice thickness. Better to be serious than sorry when it comes to safety.
Three Mouseketeers update
While Biscuit, The Miracle Cat, remains the leader of the Mouseketeers, they are all tuned in to the slightest of noises and all can go on alert when there is noise out the yard, whether it be a vehicle or a person or animal or the newspaper landing on the porch — as good or perhaps better than a guard dog, as they don’t bite. As always, they are a joy to have them as a part of our family.