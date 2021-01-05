RAMBLINGS AFIELD

2021 Wild Country welcome

As we head into the first full week of the new year 2021, hopes run high that it will be a much better and more positive year not only here in western Wisconsin but also throughout Wisconsin and all of the United States and the rest of the world, starting with winning the battle with the pandemic COVID-19, which is still rampant worldwide and has created economic havoc in all countries large and small and taken a huge number of lives in all of them.

Thus it is that I have rambled a bit out of the wild country in the column this week and wish to congratulate the Wisconsin National Guard and the article on the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy, which is located out at Fort McCoy. It comes at a time when most of the news provided by the media deals with chaos in the political world and the increasing violence in large cities throughout the world. The article was written by Vaughn E. Larson and covered very well the mission of the program, which is to help teenagers age 16 and 17 who are on the edge of getting into trouble. Admission is not automatic, but when a individual, male or female, is accepted, it has been a 22 week program, but the most recent group graduated after 18 weeks due to the pandemic issue.