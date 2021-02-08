RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Ramblings briefly

At the North Glendale Diggings, juncos and gray squirrels have been the most active outdoor denizens, scrounging for food and also protection from the storms with high winds. The three squirrels around the house have located some of their stored away nuts, while the juncos and cardinals have been in the high bush cranberry shrub next to the deck and feeding on things we put out on the deck as we don’t have any designated bird feeders put out.

Meanwhile, across the dead end road and on the north side of the Lemonweir River, a resident gray squirrel has a cluster of trees where it spends lots time, and when I am in the recreation room on the north side of our house, I can see it from the window due to my cataract surgery, which I had this past fall. It has put my vision back to the 20/20 or better vision. All in all, no matter the weather, the wildlife manage to survive and deal with the winter and provide us with some entertainment as with the pandemic continuing, there hasn't been much being out from the house, except for grocery shopping and medical appointments.