RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Polar madness
It is Monday morning, Feb. 8, and as these words take life, it is five degrees below zero, and the extended forecast up to Valentines Day is for this cold wave to continue. On the plus side of things, this morning's temp is much better than the 19 below zero we had on Feb. 7, and my lovely bride’s birthday which was celebrated with a Valentine cookie decorating party with daughter and grandchildren.
We have had a better than average January weather-wise, and thus far, our February is working on giving us a colder and nasty spell at least for the first half of the month.
Bear season update
The drawing for permits has been completed and the lucky winners are being notified this week.
Based on the statistics, Zones C and D have been the easiest to draw permits for, along with the two newest zones, E and F. At the other end, A and B continue to be the most difficult to draw a permit with Zone A taking at least eight preference points, while for Zone B you need at least 11 points.
It should be noted that studies are ongoing for the points and permit structure, along with bear damage problems also being evaluated, with Zone D having the most problems, and there will probably changes again next year.
Ramblings briefly
At the North Glendale Diggings, juncos and gray squirrels have been the most active outdoor denizens, scrounging for food and also protection from the storms with high winds. The three squirrels around the house have located some of their stored away nuts, while the juncos and cardinals have been in the high bush cranberry shrub next to the deck and feeding on things we put out on the deck as we don’t have any designated bird feeders put out.
Meanwhile, across the dead end road and on the north side of the Lemonweir River, a resident gray squirrel has a cluster of trees where it spends lots time, and when I am in the recreation room on the north side of our house, I can see it from the window due to my cataract surgery, which I had this past fall. It has put my vision back to the 20/20 or better vision. All in all, no matter the weather, the wildlife manage to survive and deal with the winter and provide us with some entertainment as with the pandemic continuing, there hasn't been much being out from the house, except for grocery shopping and medical appointments.
On the big bit of news: We have the latest art work created by a native Tomah artist, Ritch Miller, who is one of the top wildlife artists in the country. He has done 24 original pictures for our I SUPPORT THE WILD TURKEY buttons for the Meadow Valley chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. This year’s art has a wild turkey gobbler standing on a tree limb. The buttons will be made as soon as we can locate a shop that makes buttons or until the Tomah VA Veterans Industries gets back at work when the pandemic is over. Ritch is a graduate of Tomah High School and, by any measure, is the best who has used their talents to work. He has won a number of awards, including wildlife stamps for the Wisconsin DNR through their stamp competitions. He donates the art for our turkey pins and the funds raised are used for NWTF projects, such as our local Meadow Valley NWTF Youth Turkey hunts.