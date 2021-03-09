RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Another popular spring activity is the walleye spawning run, and here in all of Wisconsin and especially here on the west side of the state, fishing the run is by far the most popular spring outdoor activity and probably outplays the turkey hunters. We have the two largest rivers, with their many smaller tributaries. The main river are the Mississippi and the Wisconsin and their many tributaries, from north to south and east to west. The rules for fishing these waters are created to protect the fishery, and at the same time, offer plenty of fishing opportunities for the spring anglers. The season and the regulations are designed to protect the fishery while providing exciting spring fishing for winter-weary anglers.

The Lemonweir River squirrels which live over on the north side of the river are enjoying the passing of winter and have been jumping from tree to tree and up and down and having a very active life. In addition, they are providing me with a good test of my cataract surgery, which I had in September and, thus far, I can see them clearly over on the north side of the river, which is about 125 yards from the window in the recreation room on the north side of the tree. In addition, the juncos, woodpeckers and yard squirrels have been providing entertainment for the Three Mouseketeers as they lay in their pounce position along the inside of the patio window and plan on what they could do if they could get out on the deck. The big plus is that it keeps them occupied and nobody is getting hurt.