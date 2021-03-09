RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Spring is upon us
As we head into mid-March and the coming of Fair Maid Spring, already robins are showing up and in the wild country, the snow banks have melted away and already the wild residents are reacting to their biological urges and going into the preliminary period leading up to the mating season and the continuance of the species, carrying on the process of eternal life in the wild country.
One of the more exciting species are the wild turkeys as the length of light triggers the breakup of the winter flocks and the males once again roaming in small flocks as their mating urges start to grow and are presented with fanning and displaying of the tail feathers and the strutting and gobbling becomes their daily function once they fly down from the nightly roost. Meanwhile, the length of daylight stirs up the mating urge in the hens and daily they become more receptive of the mating attempts carried out by the males.
Thus it is that the spring turkey seasons are based on the weather and the time period in the various parts of the world where there are wild turkey populations. In addition, the season times are also impacted by when the hens are most vulnerable, especially once they have their eggs all laid (normally 10-14 eggs) and spending most of their time sitting on the eggs. It should be understood that within an hour after the eggs are all hatched, the hen and her poults have left the nest and will be on a constant alert to predators and the danger they present to them, especially for the poults.
Another popular spring activity is the walleye spawning run, and here in all of Wisconsin and especially here on the west side of the state, fishing the run is by far the most popular spring outdoor activity and probably outplays the turkey hunters. We have the two largest rivers, with their many smaller tributaries. The main river are the Mississippi and the Wisconsin and their many tributaries, from north to south and east to west. The rules for fishing these waters are created to protect the fishery, and at the same time, offer plenty of fishing opportunities for the spring anglers. The season and the regulations are designed to protect the fishery while providing exciting spring fishing for winter-weary anglers.
Ramblings hither and yon
The Lemonweir River squirrels which live over on the north side of the river are enjoying the passing of winter and have been jumping from tree to tree and up and down and having a very active life. In addition, they are providing me with a good test of my cataract surgery, which I had in September and, thus far, I can see them clearly over on the north side of the river, which is about 125 yards from the window in the recreation room on the north side of the tree. In addition, the juncos, woodpeckers and yard squirrels have been providing entertainment for the Three Mouseketeers as they lay in their pounce position along the inside of the patio window and plan on what they could do if they could get out on the deck. The big plus is that it keeps them occupied and nobody is getting hurt.
Great news
After putting up with a bureaucratic snag for a year relative to the "I Support The Wild Turkey" buttons featuring to artwork created and donated for the buttons, by a Tomah High School graduate Rich Miller and one of the best artists to ever have graduated from Tomah, we have given up on the government and its bureaucratic cluster and got equipment and are doing the buttons. Rich has donated the artwork for over 23 years and funds we have raised over that time period have gone to be used in wild turkey projects. We now have the 2020 and the 2021 buttons available for $2 each. The artwork is spectacular and for those who don’t have buttons of the earlier years, we have all but the first couple of years. If you are interested, you can contact us at 608-372-2640 or write to Tom Muench at 917 N. Glendale Avenue, Tomah, WI 54660.