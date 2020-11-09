RAMBLINGS AFIELD

As we get into the first week of November, we are already having blue skies and sunshine and warm temperatures and the current forecasts are also upbeat and more like what October should have been. Instead, October weather was more like mid-November with lots of clouds and very little sunshine.
Along with better weather, archery deer hunters are starting to have more success as the rut is increasing as bucks are on the prowl. Hunters are taking advantage of their reckless search for interested does. They had been showing up on trail cameras, roaming at night but now are on the search for does during the day and thus the hunters are starting to take advantage of that.
For a case of an example, a dedicated archer, Rick Brockman, shot a monster buck last week with his crossbow, with the buck weighing over 200 pounds dressed out and with a nice eight-point rack. In addition, hunters are reporting that they are seeing more bucks roaming about during the day with their noses to the ground instead of searching for danger, are searching for romance with willing does.
With the current registration process, it is more difficult to get an active count on how many deer are being registered, with your best bet is contacting the Wisconsin DNR help phone as they have access to an updated number of deer being registered throughout the state. At any rate, the archery action is picking up, and the trophy hunters are especially happy as the big dominant bucks are on the prowl, and in doing so, make behavior mistakes, thus to the advantage of the hunters.
However, getting that deer isn’t a wild country treasure as in our part of western Wisconsin, we have elk as residents up in the Jackson County Elk restoration project area, and that program is seeing the size of the population of elk steadily increasing. As it grows, the elk are spreading out throughout this part of the state. Thus it is that our 80 acres located up about eight miles north of Tomah, we are having treasures that no amount of money can buy. Our land is surrounded totally by posted land and thus there is very little disturbance there — as well as plenty of food they enjoy eating, and our Browning Strike Zone trail cameras have picked up all kinds of video pictures of species of wildlife, with elk the most precious treasure. We have shots dating back to 2016 and possibly 2015 with many of the elk wearing ear tags or neck collars. However, our latest series of video shots feature one bull which has been in film since he was wearing a collar, 004, and we have shots of him from when he getting new antlers after shedding and we have him as a five-by-five several weeks ago and is now a seven-by-seven. Even more precious, we have him fighting with a six-by-seven rack. We also have two sheds from several years ago — on a six-by-six and one a five-by-five. Considering our ages, my brother and I will never hunt elk, but what our cameras have given us is by far more of a treasure for us than any one we shot, for they are living at least part of their time on our land, and it doesn’t get any better than that!
Ramblings hither and yonThe gray wolves have been taken off the endangered list by the federal government and is now a delisted endangered species but as now, no regulations here in Wisconsin as to when there will be controlled hunting and trapping regulations. However, at least part of the issue has been taken care off and hopefully the predator problem can be controlled.
For the annual gun deer hunters, it is less than three weeks until the gun deer season, none too soon to get your gear in order and your hunting plans nailed down, in particular, getting your license and area plans laid out as there are some changes in where one rule applies but not in another. It is better to be sure than ending up being sorry.
Three Mouseketeers updateBiscuit is still the leader of the three and seems to have figured out that since I retired a little over a month ago, I am now home most of the time and has taken to spend more time nestling around me, including using my chair and also coming around to share the chair by cuddling on the chair with me. Overall, all three are a joy to have living with us and sharing the North Glendale Diggings.
Now as you go afield to enjoy the wild country treasures we are fortunate to have here in Wisconsin, strive always to leave things better than you found them and the wild country will be better for your having passed through.
