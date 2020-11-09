RAMBLINGS AFIELD

However, getting that deer isn’t a wild country treasure as in our part of western Wisconsin, we have elk as residents up in the Jackson County Elk restoration project area, and that program is seeing the size of the population of elk steadily increasing. As it grows, the elk are spreading out throughout this part of the state. Thus it is that our 80 acres located up about eight miles north of Tomah, we are having treasures that no amount of money can buy. Our land is surrounded totally by posted land and thus there is very little disturbance there — as well as plenty of food they enjoy eating, and our Browning Strike Zone trail cameras have picked up all kinds of video pictures of species of wildlife, with elk the most precious treasure. We have shots dating back to 2016 and possibly 2015 with many of the elk wearing ear tags or neck collars. However, our latest series of video shots feature one bull which has been in film since he was wearing a collar, 004, and we have shots of him from when he getting new antlers after shedding and we have him as a five-by-five several weeks ago and is now a seven-by-seven. Even more precious, we have him fighting with a six-by-seven rack. We also have two sheds from several years ago — on a six-by-six and one a five-by-five. Considering our ages, my brother and I will never hunt elk, but what our cameras have given us is by far more of a treasure for us than any one we shot, for they are living at least part of their time on our land, and it doesn’t get any better than that!