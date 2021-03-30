RAMBLINGS AFIELD

(Week of March 22)
Easter blessings
As Easter Sunday draws ever closer, the wild country is coming alive to carry on new life as a part of what the celebration is all about, that being the return of Jesus after he has died on the cross and his continuation of eternal life which is carried on in the wild country with the circle of life displayed by wild geese already pairing up followed closely by other species of waterfowl which are a part of the eternal circle of life, along with wild turkeys which are breaking up their winter flocks and the males are battling to be the leader of he flock and fathers of the spring poults. Then, too, the dawnings are now alive with the mating melodies of cardinals and bluebirds and hundreds of other male songbirds, all focused on convincing the females of the species that they should be the father of the young fledgling birds.
Ramblings hither and yon
The Department of Natural Resources spring hearings/Conservation Congress annual county meetings, which will again be carried out virtually by the DNR, will be held Monday, April 12, starting at 7 p.m. and will be available for 72 hours. Once again, the electronic system will be used for the hearings, and another large participation is anticipated.
The connection to the online questions will be posted on the spring hearing website( dnr.wi.gov search “spring hearings”).
The county meetings are held jointly with the Department of Natural Resources Board. Citizens have the opportunity to weigh in on natural resources issues that may affect them. The Congress asks these questions to evaluate the public’s support or the lack of it on any given issue.
The results of the public’s input on these proposals will be presented to the Natural Resources Board in June. If there is support for a proposal, the advisory question could become a DNR rule change proposal in following years.
This year, the Conservation Congress will seek public input on 27 advisory questions on a range of topics, some of which include:
- a proposal to allow wardens to investigate trespass complaints and issue citations when it involves recreational and natural resource issues.
- a proposal to stop fishing guides from gifting fish to paying clients.
- a proposal to allow the harvest of white (not albino) deer.
There may also be more by the hearing time.
These Conservation Congress advisory questions originate from citizens’ ideas. If the resolutions which have been submitted at a county level are supported, the resolution is advanced over to one of the Congress advisory committees and the District Leadership Council for consideration.
There is usually considerable interest in issues, and last year there were nearly 200 resolutions submitted for consideration. The resolutions are give a good review, and the ones which are selected due to possibly being good enough to become a rule, policy or legislative change in the future. This resolution process is a true, grassroots process the enables citizens in Wisconsin to impact natural resources policies and the entire system is unique to Wisconsin.
Anyone desiring to submit a resolution needs to do so by April 5. You can get resolution writing instructions on the link available online at dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing.
For other information regarding to April 12 virtual hearings, you can contact Lee-Zimmermann-DNRKari.LeeZimmermann@wisconsin.gov.
Three Mouseketeers update
Led by Biscuit, the three have been spending lots of time in an attack pose watching the birds feeding on the dry bread we put on the deck, along with the North Glendale squirrels, who have been trying to join the birds .
We just received a phone call from brother Pat from Indiana, advising that our brother Mike is in a hospital in Sheboygan and isn’t doing well, and we ask all who knew him to put him in your prayers. He is two years younger than me and a hunting partner ever since I started writing Ramblings Afield back in August of 1970 .