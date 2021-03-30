RAMBLINGS AFIELD

As Easter Sunday draws ever closer, the wild country is coming alive to carry on new life as a part of what the celebration is all about, that being the return of Jesus after he has died on the cross and his continuation of eternal life which is carried on in the wild country with the circle of life displayed by wild geese already pairing up followed closely by other species of waterfowl which are a part of the eternal circle of life, along with wild turkeys which are breaking up their winter flocks and the males are battling to be the leader of he flock and fathers of the spring poults. Then, too, the dawnings are now alive with the mating melodies of cardinals and bluebirds and hundreds of other male songbirds, all focused on convincing the females of the species that they should be the father of the young fledgling birds.