RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Christmas meanderings
As we move closer to Christmas, it is good to take time to slow down and to think of what your year has been and then give thanks that you are still here and able to plan for your Christmas. With this in mind, this old Rambler is thankful for finally having several good-sized flocks of Canadian geese coming down to land in the old Dams farm field and feed on the soybean stubble. This is quite late for the northern birds to be coming into our area but a joy to see. In addition, there have been more small flocks of mallard ducks scouring along the Lemonweir River across the North Glendale Diggings. Meanwhile, the river deer have pretty well cleaned up all of wind fall apples in the backyard.
Another incident brought back memories of when I first moved to Tomah and started my career at the Tomah VA Medical Center. That summer I met and became acquainted with Fritz Pongratz and the Daniels Trout Pond located between Interstate 90 and Hwy. 16, about halfway between Tomah and Sparta.
The pond was known to be an outstanding native brook trout fishing spot. It was formed on East Silver creek coming out from East Silver Lake in the eastern side of Fort McCoy with a dike built across the creek and located behind a home owned by George Daniels, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer and a strong conservationist.
I grew up in Langlade County which is considered to be one of the top areas in the world for having native brook trout with over 200 spring hole waters which are what native brook trout need to prosper. In the years that I have been here, and until the boards were pulled from the dike and the pond drained by Department of Natural Resources fishery staff, Daniels Pond was by far the best trout water I have ever fished in, barring none. Even more amazing about the pond is that it wasn’t managed by any government agencies, including the Wisconsin DNR, but just was a fantastic trout fishery. George took care of the pond, and it wasn’t over fished, and the general condition of the pond was maintained and not abused as George was its guardian and keeper.
I had received a Christmas card this week from an old relative of his and also whose husband was another conservationist and a kindred spirit in looking out for our natural resources. I also knew her husband, Gene, who was well known for looking after our natural resources. Thus the Christmas card was a pleasant reminder of Christmases past. Thanks to Mrs. A. Mosely for the reminder for the past.
Ramblings briefly
A big thanks to Roger and a gift of beautiful venison steaks, a treasure to have from a special kindred spirit from the wild country. We are hoping to get ice angling for bluegills but right now no safe ice in the area.
The elk of the 80 acres are doing well, and the latest picture we have of the three-legged bull was taken by the trail camera Nov. 17, and it was moving fairly well as it worked it’s way up a hillside above the wallow hole. In addition, the 7X7 bull, which wears a collar with 004 on it, is at least in his fourth year of being on our 80 acres and getting in front of the trail cameras.
Three Mouseketeers update
All three have been keeping busy finding new resting spots as well as warming spots by the radiators. All three have also become quite skilled at manipulating times to get treats. In fact, we don’t say the word treats now as they quickly go on alert when they hear the word. And as always, they are a joy to be part of our family.
Again, Merry Christmas.
