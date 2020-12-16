RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Christmas meanderings

As we move closer to Christmas, it is good to take time to slow down and to think of what your year has been and then give thanks that you are still here and able to plan for your Christmas. With this in mind, this old Rambler is thankful for finally having several good-sized flocks of Canadian geese coming down to land in the old Dams farm field and feed on the soybean stubble. This is quite late for the northern birds to be coming into our area but a joy to see. In addition, there have been more small flocks of mallard ducks scouring along the Lemonweir River across the North Glendale Diggings. Meanwhile, the river deer have pretty well cleaned up all of wind fall apples in the backyard.

Another incident brought back memories of when I first moved to Tomah and started my career at the Tomah VA Medical Center. That summer I met and became acquainted with Fritz Pongratz and the Daniels Trout Pond located between Interstate 90 and Hwy. 16, about halfway between Tomah and Sparta.

The pond was known to be an outstanding native brook trout fishing spot. It was formed on East Silver creek coming out from East Silver Lake in the eastern side of Fort McCoy with a dike built across the creek and located behind a home owned by George Daniels, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer and a strong conservationist.