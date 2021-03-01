RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Also, March 7 marks the closing of the inland game fish season in Wisconsin. Your best bet to find what waters you can still take game fish in is to have your regulation book on hand. Ice shacks also need to be removed on boundary waters between Wisconsin and Minnesota on March 1 and on March 7 on inland waters south of Hwy. 64 and on March 14 on Wisconsin/Michigan boundary waters and inland waters north of Hwy. 64.

In addition, fishing licenses expire on March 31 and new ones go into action on April 2021.

April is also the time for the spring hearings in all 72 counties, and while it still up in the air as to whether or not the hearings will be held in the normal locations, it is for certain they will be on the computers and also in a Zoom process on your television as the program has gone over very well and is getting more people involved in the annual meetings.