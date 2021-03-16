RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Harbingers of spring
As we deal with the second half of March, there are promises in the weather forecasts, especially for the latter part of the month, for temperatures on the lamb side of things as the month ends to be in the 50s and possible 60s. In addition, the bird migrations are starting to move through western Wisconsin with a flock of a dozen robins scouring our lawn for food on March 10, and on Sunday, March 14, a large flock of red-winged blackbirds were filling the trees along the Lemonweir River downstream from the North Glendale bridge, and a flock of Canadian geese were checking out the soybean stubble field east of our backyard over on 200-plus-acre crop field on the old Ed Dams farm.
However, as these words are taking life on Monday morning, the dawning skies are beautiful with swirling storm clouds and while the colors are dazzling shades of blood red and orange blending to infant soft pinks and rose, there are also black ones rolling in, and there are winter storm warnings for the day with one to three inches of snow to give the storm a staunch winter farewell.
In the end, while the calendar shows that Saturday, March 20 is the first day of spring and the forecast predicting close to 60 degrees for that calendar day, it will be what it will be as time moves on and we live with it. Overall, we have had a good winter, and on several dawnings, looking out across the old crop field we had some fantastic sunrises of deep red and blending oranges and then melding in soft tones of red mending to soft pinks with fluffy marshmallow shreds of clouds coming up over the horizon. As a matter of fact, even as these words are taking life as the dawn is spreading out across the eastern horizon and deep shades of blood red is blending into burnt orange across the eastern horizon, boiling shades of plum and reddish pink orange are coming from the northeast with winter storm clouds. They are truly treasures as March moves on, and we are blessed with wild country beauty with little, if any, property damage.
Enjoy and be happy that over here in western Wisconsin we have had weather paradise compared to much of the United States.
As a matter of fact, one more treasure appeared on the John Gillespie fishing show on Saturday morning, March 13, when they were fishing over around La Crosse for yellow perch and whatever else that might bite and got into the fantastic perch fishing on the Mississippi River. The perch fishing has pretty much been kept under cover by the locals. However, it is some of the best perch fishing to be had in the whole country, from up around Wabasha, Minnesota, and on down south past Prairie du Chien. The ice is pretty much on the way out down the river, but the perch fishing has been good year-round with the backwater sloughs offering the best action.
Spring hearings update
The Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring Hearings will again be virtual/Zoom and will be held on April 12 starting at 7 p.m. The hearings will again be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public will have the opportunity to have input on the proposed natural resources rule changes from the Department of Natural Resources and advisory questions from the Natural Resources Board and WCC through the online input opportunity. There will be more information in next week’s column, and you also get information by contacting Kari Lee-Zimmermann, Conservation Congress liasion at Kari Lee-Zimmermann@Wisconsin gov or by call her at 608-219-9134.