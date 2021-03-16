RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Harbingers of spring

As we deal with the second half of March, there are promises in the weather forecasts, especially for the latter part of the month, for temperatures on the lamb side of things as the month ends to be in the 50s and possible 60s. In addition, the bird migrations are starting to move through western Wisconsin with a flock of a dozen robins scouring our lawn for food on March 10, and on Sunday, March 14, a large flock of red-winged blackbirds were filling the trees along the Lemonweir River downstream from the North Glendale bridge, and a flock of Canadian geese were checking out the soybean stubble field east of our backyard over on 200-plus-acre crop field on the old Ed Dams farm.

However, as these words are taking life on Monday morning, the dawning skies are beautiful with swirling storm clouds and while the colors are dazzling shades of blood red and orange blending to infant soft pinks and rose, there are also black ones rolling in, and there are winter storm warnings for the day with one to three inches of snow to give the storm a staunch winter farewell.