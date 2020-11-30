RAMBLINGS AFIELD

November endings

As these words take on life, it is to bid farewell to November 2020 and the just ended nine-day gun deer season. For a comfortable deer season temperature-wise, it was better than average, and there were no deep snow issues, at least here in western Wisconsin where we had a little snow and ice but nothing to cause any problems for hunters to get out and about. On the plus side, it did make it easier to see deer in the timber as well as in the field.

On a more practical side, the fact that deer are no longer registered at specific sites means you don’t see vehicles driving around the area with a deer on the fender or sticking out from the trunk or on a truck tailgate. In addition, there aren’t many news releases making the newspapers, radio or television — or, for that matter, the old bragging areas where one could register a deer and have a cold one or two and treat the customers to a good story on how he filled his deer tag.