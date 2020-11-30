RAMBLINGS AFIELD

November endings
As these words take on life, it is to bid farewell to November 2020 and the just ended nine-day gun deer season. For a comfortable deer season temperature-wise, it was better than average, and there were no deep snow issues, at least here in western Wisconsin where we had a little snow and ice but nothing to cause any problems for hunters to get out and about. On the plus side, it did make it easier to see deer in the timber as well as in the field.
On a more practical side, the fact that deer are no longer registered at specific sites means you don’t see vehicles driving around the area with a deer on the fender or sticking out from the trunk or on a truck tailgate. In addition, there aren’t many news releases making the newspapers, radio or television — or, for that matter, the old bragging areas where one could register a deer and have a cold one or two and treat the customers to a good story on how he filled his deer tag.
On the plus side of things, there are still a number of opportunities hunt and take a deer. First of all, on this date, Nov. 30, the muzzleloader season opens and runs through Dec. 9. Then on Dec. 10, the statewide antlerless deer season opens for gun and archery and runs through Dec. 13. Then, on Dec. 24, the Farmland Zone holiday hunt opens. In addition, the archery deer season remains open through the first part of January.
A reminder that Dec. 10 is the deadline to get in your application for the spring turkey season and the fall bear season.
In addition, there are also a number of other closings, with the ruffed grouse season in Zone B closing on Dec. 8 followed by the closing of the bobwhite quail season on Dec. 9 and followed by the opening of the late elk season on Dec. 10 and closing on Dec. 19.
It looks to be an active and positive month for hunters and a happy way to close 2020.
Ramblings hither and yon
This turned out to be a second year in a row that I wasn’t able to hunt due to partial tear in the rotator cuff, and while I can move the arm and muscle some, I can’t lift my right arm any higher than my belt line, and since I turned 84 years old in July, surgery is a last straw and no guarantee that it would take care of it. The problem because of my age, I have opted for another way to enjoy the Muench trust property and that is to enjoy the elk from the Jackson County elk restoration project undertaken by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and local conservation organizations.
Our property is about 10 miles from the Jackson County project and is mostly prime wild country with a few cranberry operations, and being that our property is totally surrounded by posted land, there are few, if any, intruders as well as plenty of food and good wild country habit.
As a result, my use of the land revolves around the elk hanging out there us having a good number of Browning Strike Force trail cameras in operation on the property. As a result, we have some beautiful bull elk dating back to 2016 and rolling around in a rainwater wallow hole as well big bulls having fights with the clicking of the tangled antlers ringing on the cameras. In addition, we can identify them by the numbered ear tags and numbered neck tags. In addition, the cameras record the dates when they have been on the 80 acres, recorded as early as February and, most recently, in early November, with footage of a 7x7 and a 7x6, tangled in mating season fight.
Thus my hunting now is on the keys of my lap top and the wild elk of Jackson County and our special piece of wild country that is our Muench trust land.
Three Mouseketeers update
All here are doing well and still finding warm spots to hole up, and they are still a treasure to have living at the North Glendale Diggings.
