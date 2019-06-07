Tomah High School senior Connor Prielipp was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 37th round of the Major League Baseball first-year player draft June 4.
There was speculation that the left-handed pitcher would be selected in the early rounds — possibly the second — but that didn't happen due to his commitment to play at the University of Alabama next spring. Major league teams are wary of wasting high draft picks on players who appear firm in their commitments to high-level college programs.
Prielipp has earned a scholarship to pitch for the Crimson Tide and reaffirmed his commitment during a radio interview. Alabama finished the 2019 season with a 30-26 record and graduates just three seniors from the squad.
Prielipp was drafted the same day he led the Timberwolves to a 3-0 victory over New Richmond in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Altoona. In three sectional starts and one brief relief appearance, Prielipp gave up one run and struck out 48.
Tomah coach Ryan Brookman, who pitched at the collegiate and professional level, said Tomah has never had a pitcher like Prielipp.
“We’ve had a front row seat to every game he’s started," Brookman said. "There’s been some times when he throws a baseball and you just look at each other and go, 'man, that was hard.' You could just tell it has some velocity to it."
The Timberwolves fell one game short of the state tournament after losing to Antigo 7-0 in the sectional final.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio at lee.net.
