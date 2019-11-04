The bowling lanes at McCoy’s Community Center were reopened Oct. 16 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the center at Fort McCoy.
“We have installed new lanes and a new, innovative way of bowling called Hyper Bowling,” said business manager Lisa Pahl with McCoy’s Community Center of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “Hyper Bowling is a new set of bowling games designed around an innovative, new bumper system, which is actually meant to be used as part of the game. Now, everyone can play and win because every shot counts every time.
She said the lights on the bumpers create moving targets that players aim to hit or avoid.
“It’s a revolutionary new bowling-based attraction that is built to extend our reach beyond the existing bowling population,” Pahl said.
The cost for the Hyper Bowling project was $70,650. Gary Mack from Mack Lane Service of De Pere completed all of the renovation work.
“We also have installed new bowling boutique lanes, which are blue,” Pahl said.
She said the boutique lanes cost $62,000.”
According to the U.S. Bowling Corporation, boutique bowling offers “a sleek and sophisticated environment which can serve as a perfect and very popular complement to a swanky bar, a classy restaurant, or night club venue.”
“We are beyond excited to have Hyper Bowling and the new lanes,” Pahl said. “We are the only place in Wisconsin that we know of that has Hyper Bowling or blue boutique lanes.”
Cutting the ribbon for the reopening were: DFMWR Business and Recreation
Director Scott Abell, Karla Rynes and Mark Sprague with McCoy’s Community Center, garrison commander Col. Hui Chae Kim, Pahl, McCoy’s Community Center manager Mike Napsey, and DFMWR director Patric McGuane.
“This is an incredible upgrade to our already successful bowling program,” McGuane said. “I believe the service members, civilians, retirees, and families of Fort McCoy are really going to enjoy this new spin on a classic recreational activity. This is a good news story for the Fort McCoy community.”
