Reserve lieutenant colonel reflects on two Army Ten-Miler titles

Steinhoff said McCoy and her experience really served as an inspiration to the 2019 team.

“Having Nancy on Team Fort McCoy this past year was phenomenal,” Steinhoff said. “She has a drive and determination about her that is infectious and inspired other team members to perform at their very highest level. She was often one of the first ones to practice and rarely missed one. The experience she brought to the team was paramount to our success.

“She was always upbeat about training and asking team members questions about their goals, training regimen, stretching, and nutrition. Through that interaction with the team, she was demonstrating that there is more to the Army Ten-Miler than just getting together and running. It’s a process of having meaningful goals, training effectively, and staying healthy through stretching and eating right.”

Staying fit

Though she has only participated in the Army Ten-Miler team at Fort McCoy twice, McCoy said she has always stayed fit and ready for running competition because of the opportunities to do so at the installation.