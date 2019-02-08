Tuesday was a welcome-back party for a pair of varsity letterwinners as the Tomah High School gymnastics team returned to nearly full strength.
Hannah Hogan competed for the first time since Dec. 20, and Azalea Roberts performed for the first time since Dec. 15. Their scores were important assets that lifted the Timberwolves past Sparta for fourth place as the five Mississippi Valley Conference teams met at Tomah High School.
Tomah coach Karen Brown was happy to fill all 20 varsity spots and 18 of 20 junior varsity slots.
"I think we are back on track this year," Brown said. "Everyone has been stepping up and adding more events or skills even with all the days off due to the weather."
The return of Hogan and Roberts was critical in getting the Timberwolves back over the 100-point mark.
Hogan posted an all-round score of 27.175. She was the only Tomah gymnast to compete in all four varsity events and was the Timberwolves' top performer in three of them. She stuck her balance beam routine and posted a season-high score of 27.175 to finish 11th out of 24 competitors. On vault, she was 12th out of 24 with a score of 7.975, and her floor exercise score was 7.75.
"She had a very good first meet back," Brown said.
Roberts gave the Timberwolves a score of 6.625 on floor and 7.45 on vault.
Junior Ashley Nelson posted Tomah's best score (5.475) on the uneven parallel bars.
The only negative for the Timberwolves was the balance beam. There were six varsity and nine junior varsity falls, and Hogan was the only one to stick her routine.
It was Senior Night, and Roberts, along fellow seniors Lily Stewart and Kalecia Kolinski, were honored before the meet.
"These ladies will be missed next year," Brown said.
Freshman Harley Bartels of Holmen was the top all-around performer with a score of 34.2.
Team scores: Holmen 132.65, Onalaska/Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau 129, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan 117.1, Tomah 104.45, Sparta 101.25.
Tomah's best junior varsity performance came on the vault, where freshman Amelia Hammer tied for fourth out of 16 competitors with a score of 7.7.
"There are many of them close in skills and scores, so it's been a fight for them to get on varsity," Brown said. "I've been switching up girls a lot trying to get the best out of them. I was pleased with many of our scores Tuesday."
The final MVC meet of the season is Thursday, Feb. 14 at Holmen starting at 6 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
