The 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club is bringing “The Greatest Show on Ice” to the Tomah Ice Center at Tomah Recreation Park.
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, March 15 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16. “The Greatest Show on Ice” will feature close to 40 area skaters, including several of the students in the Sparta and Tomah Learn to Skate classes, and members of the Tomah/Sparta high school boys hockey team.
The club’s annual March ice show is a circus-themed production this year, featuring several numbers to the music of The Greatest Showman soundtrack.
Tickets for the March 15-16 shows will be sold at the door and are $5 for adults and $3 for kids age 12 and under. In addition to the program, there will also be basket raffles and a photo booth. Concessions and flowers will be available for purchase at the rink.
The Seven Rivers Figure Skating Club is a non-profit organization in Tomah that exists to expand the figure skating opportunities in the Seven Rivers Region. For more information, visit 7riversfsc.com or “The Greatest Show on Ice” event page on Facebook.
