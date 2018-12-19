Scoring droughts to start and end the game proved costly for the Tomah High School girls basketball team Tuesday.
The Timberwolves were held scoreless in the final four minutes and lost a 29-25 nonconference decision to Westby at Tomah High School.
Tomah's record fell to 7-2 with both losses coming at home. Westby improved to 5-5.
The Timberwolves' late drought ruined what would have been a nice comeback victory. Westby took an early 18-3 lead with Ella Plueger's 3-pointer accounting for Tomah's only points in the first nine minutes.
Consecutive buckets from Emma Liek and Plueger cut Westby's lead to 20-14 before Westby's Josi Bishop drained a 3-pointer 10 seconds before halftime.
It would be a long time before Westby would score again. The Norsemen were shut out for the first 14 minutes of the second half as the Timberwolves took a 25-23 lead.
Liek led Tomah with eight points, while Bishop scored eight for Westby.
Tomah returns to Mississippi Valley Conference action with a Friday, Dec. 21 matchup at Sparta. Tipoff is 5:45 p.m. and is the first half of a girls/boys "pack the gym" varsity doubleheader.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
