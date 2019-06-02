Evan Long showed what the Tomah pitching staff could do with run support.
The Tomah Timberwolves scored seven runs in the top of the second inning, which was plenty of cushion for Long as he pitched his team to a 9-2 WIAA Division 2 Regional final victory over Sparta Wednesday at Sparta High School.
The Timberwolves advanced to the sectional and will play New Richmond in a 1 p.m. semifinal Tuesday, June 4 at Altoona.
Long, a sophomore, has pitched in the shadow of teammate Connor Prielipp, a University of Alabama recruit, but has quietly emerged as an effective number-two option for the Timberwolves. That became obvious after the Timberwolves sent 12 batters to the plate in the second inning. Tomah coach Ryan Brookman was confident Long could make an early seven-run lead stand up.
"The only things that have gotten him in trouble are wild pitches and walks, and he reduced that today," Brookman said. "Teams typically don't hit the ball hard off him."
The Timberwolves generated their big second inning despite just two hits that left the infield. Boone Mathison and Dakota Riedesel hit RBI singles, Long walked with the bases loaded and Tyler Torkelson tapped an RBI groundout. Sparta errors brought the other three runs home.
Brookman said a key to the inning was three straight successful sacrifice bunts from Joe Hesse, Jared Eckelberg and Brett Larsen.
"A lot of plays went our way with the bunts," Brookman said. "We put them down in good position, and when the top of the order came up, they put the ball in play hard, and it worked out for us."
Long appreciated the big lead.
"It felt good," Long said. "It took all the pressure off."
Brookman said it was important for the Timberwolves to get on the scoreboard early.
"We haven't been blessed with a lot of run support for our pitchers no matter who has been on the mound for us," Brookman said. "Even some of the games when it looked like we scored a ton, we scored late, not early ... it takes a lot of pressure off the pitcher, and it stops the other team from running."
A relaxed Long extinguished a pair of potentially big Sparta rallies. The Spartans got their first two runners on base in both the second and third innings but could only manage single runs in both with sacrifice flies.
Long said he slipped out of the jams with a one-batter-at-time approach.
"I just put it behind me and work on the next hitter," Long said.
After Long gave up a leadoff double to start the seventh, Braeden Pierce was summoned in relief. He retired all three batters he faced.
Long gave up five hits, walked three and struck out two.
Sparta starter Hunter Steinhoff brushed himself off to retire eight straight Tomah batters during the middle innings. The Timberwolves didn't score again until the seventh, when Mathison hit an RBI groundout and Long was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Spartans finished the season with a 15-9 record, while Tomah improved to 13-13.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 9 SPARTA 2
Tomah;070;000;2−9;7;0
Sparta;011;000;0−2;5;3
Pitchers: T - Long, Bn. Pierce (7). S - Steinhoff, McKee (5). W - Long. L - Steinhoff.
Hitters: T - Mathison (2 RBI), Prielipp (3 walks), Long (2 RBI), Riedesel (2-for-5), Hesse (1-for-2, 2 walks), Eckelberg (2 runs). S - B. Stuessel (2-for-4), A. Stuessel (double), Sullivan (double).
