The Tomah American Legion Post 201 U19 baseball team boosted its record to 6-2 with a 14-7 victory over Chippewa Falls Saturday at Glendale Field.
Tomah wiped out an early 5-2 deficit by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the third.
Austin Arttus and Shane Prielipp led the offense with three hits each. Prielipp drove in four runs, while Ethan Pedersen drew three walks.
Arttus was the starting pitcher and gained the victory. He struck out four in five innings. He got relief help from Cody Peters, who struck out two.
Tomah's Legion teams return to action Sunday, July 7 for a pair of contests vs. Black River Falls at Glendale Park. The U16 team plays at 11 a.m. followed by the U19 team at 1:30 p.m. The two games will coincide with a Legion chicken-q fund raiser.
The regular season for the U19 team concludes Monday, July 15 with a 6 p.m. home contest against Westby. The Regional tournament begins July 19 at Black River Falls.
