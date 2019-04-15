Tomah High School pitching ace Connor Prielipp wasn't perfect Monday, and the Timberwolves' batting order didn't give him a margin of error.
Holmen scored on a pair of wild pitches and limited Tomah to just four baserunners to claim a 3-1 Mississippi Valley Conference victory over the Timberwolves. The contest was originally scheduled for Tomah but was moved to Holmen due to field conditions.
Prielipp was dominant most of the game − he struck out 14 and allowed just four hits. However, two wild pitches with the bases loaded and a chalk-line RBI double that scored the only batter he walked were enough to hand the Tomah lefthander his first loss of the season.
"We just didn't hit well enough again," Tomah coach Ryan Brookman said.
The Timberwolves scored their only run in the fourth inning, when Dakota Riedesel and Evan Long cracked back-to-back doubles. The other six innings belonged to Holmen pitcher Ben Byom, who struck out seven and walked two.
Tomah's record dropped to 2-4.
The Timberwolves' next home game is Thursday, April 25 against MVC rival La Crosse Central in a 4:30 p.m. start at Dennis Senz Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
HOLMEN 3 TOMAH 1
Tomah;000;100;0-1;4;1
Holmen;020;001;x−3;4;1
Pitchers: T - Prielipp. H - Byom. W - Byom. L- Prielipp.
Hitters: T - Riedesel (double), Long (double). H - Quam (2 runs).
