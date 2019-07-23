Fewer fish are biting this week.
Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait, said the bite was slower Monday and Tuesday than it was the weekend prior. The weather change is the likely cause, Roscovius said.
"Fishing has slowed down in the last day or so. It's probably due to the cold front coming in and changing the weather, just the pressure changes we've had," he said. "(Fishermen) are still catching them ... but it usually takes two to three days for (fish) to get back on schedule, and they should be doing pretty decent."
Fishermen have been catching some bluegills and sunfish on Lake Tomah, Roscovius reports.
"One of the guys that captains the handicapped barge on the lake said they got some really nice bluegills and sunnies," he said. "The day before some guys out didn’t go too good − bullheads are all they caught, but yesterday was a different day."
Some smaller crappies have also been caught, Roscovius said. At Petenwell Flowage, walleyes were biting last week but slowed down over the weekend.
A variety of live and artificial baits are working for the various species, Roscovius reports. Each is biting something different.
"If I was going out, I'd probably take some minnows for the crappies and red worms for the (blue)gills; those seem to be to biting that really well right now," he said. "Bass and northern guys are still using top water stuff — frogs, hard baits and prop baits on the top of the water, so I'd suggest using top water for bass and northern. Walleye (fishermen) have been jigging. I haven’t heard of anybody trolling, but jigging with minnows seems to be working really well right now."
