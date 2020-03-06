Slow start sinks Tomah against River Falls

Tomah's normally balanced offense was out of whack in the first half Friday.
The balance returned after halftime, but it was too late against a very good River Falls squad.
The Timberwolves got only six points in the first half from players not named Dylan Derousseau, and it haunted them during the final 18 minutes of a 66-54 setback in a WIAA Division 2 Regional semifinal contest at Tomah High School.
"I love how we competed and answered and executed in the second half," Tomah coach Brad Plueger said. "We dug ourselves too big a hole in the first half."
Derousseau accounted for 11 of Tomah's 17 first-half points as the Timberwolves faced a 12-point deficit at halftime. Plueger said his team had difficulty getting players open on the perimeter and didn't take the ball to the basket with authority in the first half.
"I thought we floated too much as we went to the hoop," he said.
River Falls opened the second half with a 3-pointer from Liam Dougherty, but the Timberwolves got back into the contest after Isaiah Nick drained a 3-pointer with 12:25 left that cut the River Falls advantage to 39-33.
However, every time Tomah made a run, River Falls responded with a big 3-pointer. River Falls drained back-to-back threes to push the lead to 53-40 before the Timberwolves made one final rush. Carson Lindauer drained a 3-pointer and Kade Gnewikow made a pair of foul shots to cap a 13-5 run to cut the deficit to 60-54 with 51 seconds left.
Two free throws from River Falls' Zac Johnson followed by a Tomah turnover then sealed the outcome.
After halftime, the Timberwolves found the balance they were missing in the first half. Lindauer and Gnewikow, both scoreless in the first half, scored 11 and nine points after halftime. Derousseau finished with 15, and Charlie Ella scored seven of his 11 points in the second half.
Tomah finished with a 17-6 record, the program's best since winning its last conference championship in 2003-04. Onalaska and La Crosse Central, the top-ranked team in Division 2, accounted for four of Tomah's losses.
It was the final game for seniors Ella, Nick, Tyler Torkelson and Jalen Figgins, and Plueger said the senior class helped establish a new era in Tomah boys basketball.
"This is the first year we ... could speed people up in the full court," Plueger said. "I'm excited about where these guys put us, and I'm excited for our future."
River Falls (17-5) advanced to Saturday's Regional final at top-seeded Onalaska.