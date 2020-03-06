Slow start sinks Tomah against River Falls

Tomah's normally balanced offense was out of whack in the first half Friday.

The balance returned after halftime, but it was too late against a very good River Falls squad.

The Timberwolves got only six points in the first half from players not named Dylan Derousseau, and it haunted them during the final 18 minutes of a 66-54 setback in a WIAA Division 2 Regional semifinal contest at Tomah High School.

"I love how we competed and answered and executed in the second half," Tomah coach Brad Plueger said. "We dug ourselves too big a hole in the first half."

Derousseau accounted for 11 of Tomah's 17 first-half points as the Timberwolves faced a 12-point deficit at halftime. Plueger said his team had difficulty getting players open on the perimeter and didn't take the ball to the basket with authority in the first half.

"I thought we floated too much as we went to the hoop," he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

River Falls opened the second half with a 3-pointer from Liam Dougherty, but the Timberwolves got back into the contest after Isaiah Nick drained a 3-pointer with 12:25 left that cut the River Falls advantage to 39-33.