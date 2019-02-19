Monroe County's snowmobile trails are in good condition.
Neil Friske, trail reporter for the Monroe County Snowmobile Association, said trail groomers were busy Tuesday.
"It's looking pretty good," Friske said. "There was a lot of traffic this past weekend, so we're just trying to get everything all caught up. Talking to the groomer operators, everything is looking good for this week and weekend and for the new snow that is coming."
Only a few sections of the trails are closed, Friske said.
"We do have a section closed in Sparta because of the railroad right of way, but that should be resolved by the weekend," he said. "A couple of spots by Wilton and Kendall we've had to re-route because of the flood damage, and the bike trail between Kendall and Elroy has been closed all winter due to the flood damage."
In fishing, the snow hindered fishermen from getting onto Lake Tomah, said Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco's Live Bait.
"We had a few days where we didn't have much business (at the shop) because of the amount of snow that we had, but some friendly fishermen have made some trails onto Lake Tomah, so people can at least drive around part of the lake and get to where you need to go," he said.
Despite the snow, the fishing was decent, Roscovius reported.
"Northern were a little slow this past weekend ... but panfish have been pretty active, and everybody I’ve talked to … has caught them on the lake or in cranberry marshes," he said. "It sounds like the bite is pretty good; mobility is the big problem."
The lake has been producing decent bluegills, but perch haven't been cooperating, Roscovius said. But there's also been a limited number of people on the lake, so they just might not have been lucky.
Also there seems to be no bait color preference for fish right now on Lake Tomah, Roscovius said.
"At least in Tomah, it doesn’t seem to matter what you’re taking," he said. "People have been using all sorts of colors, and I haven’t had a person say they need this one or that one in particular, it’s just a generic color bite."
Dennis Schnitzler, owner of Schnitzler's Sports Store, said the bite in Sparta has been slow. The oxygen levels are getting lower, and fishing tends to slow in the latter half of February, he said.
"The people that are going fishing are doing so-so, not great like early ice, but now you actually have to fish," he said.
Roscovius reminded fishermen that permanent ice fishing shanties are required by state regulations to be off the ice by the end of Sunday, March 3. The general inland water season bass and northern pike fishing also ends then.
