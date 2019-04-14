Thursday, April 11 was supposed to be Tomah vs. Sparta day, but five inches of snow determined otherwise.
Tomah-Sparta matchups in softball, girls soccer and baseball were all postponed, and the snow lingered long enough to cancel Tomah's weekend boys golf trip and a baseball triangular at Wausau.
The girls soccer match at Sparta has been rescheduled for Monday, April 29. The baseball date against Sparta was rescheduled for April 30, while the Tomah-Sparta softball clash will be played Saturday, May 4.
Two other sports were victim of the weather. Tomah was scheduled to play 36 holes of golf at Somerset and Hammond last weekend, but the match was called off and likely won't be rescheduled. Wet conditions also caused the postponement of a Monday, April 15 invitational in La Crosse.
The boys tennis squad had its April 12 dual at Black River Falls postponed. No makeup date has been set.
