Ella Plueger delivered seven excellent innings.
Her teammates needed just one.
Plueger pitched a two-hitter and her Tomah Timberwolves teammates unloaded for nine runs in the fifth inning to generate a 10-1 nonconference victory Tuesday over Westby.
The contest, originally scheduled to be played at Westby, was moved inside to the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston as area fields continue to dry out.
Plueger pitched a complete game. She struck out eight and walked nobody. Sixty-nine percent of her pitches went for strikes.
Josie Mathison, Alyssa Whaley, Savannah Murphy and Journey Smith all had multiple-hit games for Tomah, while Mathison and Murphy both had three RBIs.
Tomah batters struck out three times and coaxed four walks.
The Timberwolves' home opener Thursday, March 28 against Onalaska has been switched to Onalaska's home field with Onalaska coming to Tomah May 14. The flip-flopped dates leave Thursday, April 11 as the home opener, when the Timberwolves host Sparta at Gerke Field starting at 5 p.m.
TOMAH 10 WESTBY 1
Tomah;100;090;0−10
Westby;000;010;0−1
Pitchers: T - Plueger. W - NA. W - Plueger. L - NA.
Tomah hitters: Mathison (2-for-4, triple, 3 RBI), Whaley (3-for-5), Murphy (2-for-3, 3 RBI), Smith (2-for-4).
