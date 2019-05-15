The Tomah High School softball team split a pair of contests in West Salem Saturday.
The Timberwolves opened with an 18-5 rout of La Crescent but lost the second game to West Salem 4-1.
The split left Tomah with a 10-13 record.
Savannah Murphy amassed seven total bases − two doubles and a triple − in the victory over La Crescent. The Timberwolves scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth, and the game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Ella Plueger pitched the first four innings for Tomah and got the victory. Emma VanTreese pitched a scoreless fifth.
Tomah’s bats cooled off considerably against West Salem pitcher Samantha Thompson, who struck out three and walked nobody.
Journey Smith accounted for two of Tomah’s five hits with a solo home run in the sixth and a double.
Plueger pitched a complete game. She struck out five and walked two.
The post-season for the Timberwolves begins Tuesday, May 21 with a WIAA Division 1 Regional semifinal contest against an opponent and a site to be determined.
TOMAH 18 LA CRESCENT 5
Tomah 204 (10)2−18 19 2
La Crescent 101 30−5 8 7
Pitchers: T—Plueger, VanTreese (5). LC—Hoiness, Pogodzinski (4). W—Plueger. L—Hoiness.
Hitters: T—Mathison (3-for-4, 4 runs), Murphy (3-for-5, 2 double, triplea, 4 RBI), Perry (2-for-4, 3 RBI), Shamhart (3-for-4), S. Lyden (3-for-4). LC—Newsome (triple).
WEST SALEM 4 TOMAH 1
West Salem 003 010 0−4 6 0
Tomah 000 001 0−1 5 4
Pitchers: W—Thompson. T—Plueger. W—Thompson. L—Plueger.
Hitters: W—Feyen (2-for-4), Cavadini (home run, 2 RBI). T—Smith (2-for-3, home run, double), Murphy (2-for-3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.