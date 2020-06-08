You are the owner of this article.
Sparta Chamber sponsors fishing tournament
The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a summer-long fishing derby.

Rainbow trout were planted June 8 in the La Crosse River at Sparta's Bosshard Park, and many were tagged with "BikeSparta" and the Chamber's phone number. Anyone catching a tagged trout can be entered into a drawing for a share of $500 in cash and prizes by contacting the Chamber office with the tag number and their contact information.

Pictures of tagged trout are welcomed and will be posted on the Chamber's Facebook event page.

The trout were stocked through a cooperative effort between the the Sparta Chamber, city of Sparta, BikeSparta (Sparta’s Tourism Council), Southwest ITBEC and Sparta Rotary Club.

The Sparta area features 29 miles of Class I fishing streams, more than 13 miles of public stream easements and 3.5 miles of stream bank and fish habitat improvements.

The Sparta Chamber has also created a Bike and Fish the Elroy-Sparta Trail map that shows where the trail intersects with fishing streams. Call 608 269-4123 or stop by the Chamber office at 111 Milwaukee St. for a free copy of the map.

More information about fishing and other outdoor activities can be found on the Chamber’s website, bikesparta.us.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

