Michael Borg is realistic about his Sparta/Tomah High School co-op girls swimming team.
As the team launches its second season with its second head coach, he's aware that the young program will take its competitive lumps.
"I think you have to put into perspective that it's a new team," Borg said. "We're going against teams that have been in the business for a long time."
Fortunately, Borg's girls are embracing the challenge. The squad, which is split evenly between Tomah and Sparta swimmers, is enthusiastic about the sport an anxious to improve.
“The swim team is a new addition to the sports department for us, but our lack of experience does not hold us back," said Madeline Kline, a freshman from Tomah. "Our variety of skills and togetherness allow us to thrive as a team.”
The team is a mix of letterwinners from last season, girls who have competed for non-school programs and those new to the sport. The returning letterwinners are senior Tatum Rugg and junior Taloa Frazier.
Three others − Kline, Kiara Bailey and Alyssa Alden − have significant experience with either the Total Force winter program or Tomah Torpedoes in the summer.
The other team members are juniors Naomi Noble, Brianna Bowen and Ashley Nelson; sophomore Sierra Bowen and freshman Madison Brown.
Borg said the Tomah and Sparta girls are fitting together well.
"They're blending in wonderfully," Borg said. "They're supportive of each other, and they're all looking forward to the first meet."
He said the goal for the season is for every swimmer to improve.
"The most important thing for them is to compete against themselves," Borg said. "I want them to improve over time. The main goal is to build this team for the future."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundnio@lee.net.
