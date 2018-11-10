The Sparta/Tomah girls co-op swim team finished its season Nov. 3 at the WIAA Division 1 Wisconsin Rapids Sectional.
Coach Michael Borg said the team, which wrapped up its second season as a varsity program, performed well and "had a great experience" at the meet.
Madison Brown lowered her personal best time by almost four seconds in the 50-meter freestyle, and team captain Alyssa Alden, Maddie Kline and Naomi Noble also produced some of their fastest times of the 2018 campaign.
The two relay teams participated, and they were just one and two seconds shy of the best times the team has produced during the season.
"This is truly remarkable," said coach Borg, noting that the team had a new line-up of relay swimmers at the sectional. "This is something to build upon for the future."
Results:
- 200-yard medley relay: Alyssa Alden, Maddie Kline, Naomi Noble, Madison Brown, 2:39.80.
- 50-meter freestyle: Kline, :33.7; Brown, :37.71,
- 100-freestyle: Alden, 1:09.72; Noble, 1:19.63.
- 200-yard freestyle relay: Kline, Brown, Noble, Alden, 2:17.55.
- 100-yard backstroke: Alden, 1:22.54; Kline, 1:27.83.
- 100-yard breaststroke: Noble, 1:46.98.
Team scores: Stevens Point 398, D.C. Everest 336.5, Hudson 325, Eau Claire Memorial 290.5, Chippewa Falls/Chippewa Falls McDonell 189, La Crosse Logan/La Crosse Central 160.5, Wisconsin Rapids 139, Holmen/Onalaska 123, Superior 102, Marshfield 100.5, Eau Claire North 53, Wausau West 45, Sparta/Tomah 15.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.