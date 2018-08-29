The Sparta/Tomah co-op girls swim team opened its second season of competition Aug. 22 at the Marshfield Invitational.

Coach Michael Borg’s team scored 22 points in the eight-team meet.

Borg said his team, which practices at Fort McCoy’s Rumpel Fitness Center, enters the season with a good attitude and willingness to work hard.

“The girls say, ‘It is not as one-by-one, but together as a team we find our strength,’” Borg said.

Sparta/Tomah varsity finishes were as follows:

200-yard medley relay: Alyssa Alden, Madeline Kline, Naomi Noble, Taloa Frazier, 10th, 2:38.26.

100-yard freestyle: Kiara Bailey, 20th, 1:24.61; Sierra Bowen, 21st, 2:19.99.

100-yard individual medley: Alden, 20th, 1:24.90; Kline, 22nd, 1:28.55.

100-yard freestyle relay: Ashley Nelson, Taytum Rugg, Madison Brown, Bowen, 11th, 1:17.4.

200-yard relay: Frazier, Kline, Noble, Rugg, 13th, 2:30.2; Nelson, Brown, Bailey, Bowen, 15th, 2:47.19.

50-yard butterfly: Alden, 21st, :37.08; Frazier, 22nd, :30.01.

50-yard freestyle: Brown, 21st, :43.97; Bowen, 22nd, :48.38.

50-yard backstroke: Frazier, 21st, :40.55; Kline, 22nd, :40.70.

50-yard breaststroke: Noble, 19th :51.91; Nelson, 20th, :56.94.

Team scores: Tomahawk 199.5, Medford 185, Rhinelander 178.5, Merrill 167, Marshfield 127, Black River Falls 93, Colby 52, Sparta/Tomah 22.

Junior varsity result:

50-yard breaststroke, Rugg, fifth, 1:01.41.

The swimmers return to action Tuesday, Sept. 4 for a dual against La Crosse Central/La Crossse Logan at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse pool starting at 6 p.m.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

