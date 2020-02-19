Special Olympics Day Feb. 23 at Tomah High School

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Tomah's Special Olympics basketball will host Brookwood in a pair of contests starting at noon in the high school gymnasium.

Joining the Special Olympians will be the Tomah High School band and THS dance team. There will also be an appearance by the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers, a team of acrobatic performers who present a program of high-flying trampoline dunking. The team performs during home contests of the Milwaukee Bucks.