Special Olympics Day Feb. 23 at Tomah High School
Special Olympics Day Feb. 23 at Tomah High School

Sunday, Feb. 23 is the 13th annual Special Olympics Day at Tomah High School.

Tomah's Special Olympics basketball will host Brookwood in a pair of contests starting at noon in the high school gymnasium.

Joining the Special Olympians will be the Tomah High School band and THS dance team. There will also be an appearance by the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers, a team of acrobatic performers who present a program of high-flying trampoline dunking. The team performs during home contests of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Tomah Sports Boosters will operate a concession stand.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

