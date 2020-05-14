Sponsors sought for disabled deer hunters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sponsors and landowners are sought to enroll their lands in the 2020 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities.

The deadline is June 1.

Sponsors are encouraged to enroll at least 60 acres of land and must allow at least three disabled hunters access during the hunt, which occurs from Oct. 3-11.

In 2019, more than 85 landowners in 42 counties enrolled roughly 70,000 acres of hunting land, providing opportunities for more than 430 participants to hunt when the weather is more conducive to mobility in the woods for people with physical challenges.

Landowners can apply online or contact Matthew Gross, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assistant big game ecologist.

A full list of hunt sponsors will be available on the DNR website after June 10. Interested hunters are encouraged to contact sponsors as soon as possible to determine space availability. Each hunter may enroll to hunt no more than one property per year and must do so no later than Sept. 1.

