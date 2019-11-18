In high school powerlifting, nobody rides the bench.
“Everyone plays,” Tomah High School boys and girls powerlifting coach Eric Frantz said. “If you go to a meet, you get to lift.”
That probably explains why the high school weight room is a crowded place these days. Roughly 40 boys and girls are out for a team that’s growing as Tomah athletes take advantage of a sport that has room for all comers. The first practice was Nov. 4.
The Timberwolves are coming off a successful 2018-19 season that qualified 14 lifters for state and produced state champion Blake Moseley.
Moseley and six other state competitors graduated, but Frantz has a solid nucleus of returnees, including the following state qualifiers:
Girls—Rebecca Van Hoof, sophomore; Sabin Steinhoff, sophomore; Ally Fleming, junior.
Boys—Colton Riffle, junior; Calvin Mitch, sophomore; Zach Pasch, junior.
“I expect all of them to be stronger than they were last spring,” Frantz said. “Most are multi-sport athletes. I want them to get stronger so they can be prepared for other sports.”
Frantz anticipates as many as 20 Timberwolves’ lifters could earn state-qualifying marks this season, and he hopes the success doesn’t end at state.
“I’m hoping we can take kids to nationals,” he said. “I know we
have kids who will qualify for it.”
Girls make up nearly a third of the roster, and Frantz said “this will be our best group of girls yet.”
Several lifters are new to the sport, and Frantz said the early practices have been an education for them.
“So far the effort and attitude have been pretty good,” he said. “The new ones can take a while to figure out what their bodies are capable of.”
The rest of the roster includes:
Girls:
- Seniors—Brittney Krog, Haley Frantz.
- Juniors—Andrea Meers, Molly Zimpel.
- Sophomores—Macy Arch, Joy Hilson, Ashley Krog.
- Freshmen—Elizabeth Dahl, Carmen Hericks, Kerra Krause, Angelina Salvino, Diana Franchesca Samuels.
Boys:
- Seniors—Benjmain Eckdahl, Jason Burch, Royce Roberts.
- Juniors—Connor Eirschele, Wyatt Bauman, Sean Gadbois, Marcus Schroeder, Evan Westpfahl.
- Sophomores—Jeremiah Batchelor, Jose Cervantes, Hunter Clark, Hayden Homer Eades, Layne Hericks, Zachery Linn, Mark Preuss, John Reiff, Daniel Rivera, Connor Sharpe, Trinity Thayer, Osiris Welch.
- Freshmen—Seth Gabois, August Newman, Jeremiah Parrott, Zander Rogers, Jarrett Ruland, Cameron Waring.
Frantz is optimistic that more and more athletes will be attracted to powerlifting.
“Every year we’re growing,” he said. “My goal is to make the weight room so packed they’ll need to build another one.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
