Sudden pins ignite Tomah wrestlers at Sparta

Jairon Pierce and Thor Lass scored wrestling's equivalent of the one-punch knockout, and it transformed Tomah's match at Sparta Thursday.
Pierce and Lass executed one-move takedown/pin combinations in consecutive matches to lead the Timberwolves to a 50-15 victory over Sparta in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Sparta High School.
The Timberwolves were coming off a 36-32 upset loss at La Crosse Aquinas seven days earlier, and Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden was pleased to see his wrestlers finish off their matches.
"We got them down, and we finally held them down," Von Haden said. "At Aquinas, we had guys on their backs but didn't get the pins."
The Pierce and Lass matches were very competitive prior to their sudden conclusions.
At 182 pounds, Pierce and Sparta's Marcus Cox stayed neutral through the first period with a stalling point giving Pierce a 1-0 lead.
Pierce started on the bottom in the second period before getting an escape. He locked up with Cox before suddenly taking him on his back and pinning him at the 3:28 mark.
Lass had an even tougher period-and-a-half against Hayden Brueggeman, who executed a pair of takedown combinations in the first period but couldn't keep either of them inbounds. Lass then pressed a rewind of the Pierce match by starting on the bottom in the second period, getting an escape and ending the match with a takedown/pin.
Tomah was trailing 15-11 at the start of the 182-pound bout, and Von Haden said the Pierce and Lass matches were pivotal. The Timberwolves didn't lose a match the rest of the way.
"I give our kids credit," Von Haden said. "Those two matches went our way with pins, and they totally changed the match."
The closest match of the evening came at 138, where Tomah's Nate Boulton held off Vince Polhaumus. Boulton took a 5-3 lead with a takedown in the third period before allowing a late escape in a 5-4 victory.
Colby Von Haden pulled off a tight victory at 220 against Sparta's Madden Connelly. Von Haden got a takedown in the second period and started the third period on top with a 2-0 lead. Connelly needed just 15 seconds to escape, and the two remained neutral until Von Haden shook off a stalling warning to leverage a takedown with four seconds left to close out a 4-1 triumph.
Hayden Larson (285), Landon Bloom (106) and Gavin Finch (113) pinned their opponents, all in the first period.
Marques Fritsche won a technical fall at 170, Braden Bemis won a major decision at 126, while Tomah's Caleb Pollack was awarded a forfeit at 120.
"It was a good team victory," Von Haden said. "They were aggressive, and even in the (losses) they competed well. Sam Lizmeier and Logan Boulton fought hard and didn't give up pin points."
Tomah won seven of the 13 contested matches at Aquinas and got six forfeit points at 120, but the Blugolds won five of their matches by pin to earn the narrow victory.
Tomah's dual record is 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the MVC.
The Timberwolves had a Jan. 18 invitational at Chippewa Falls postponed due to weather. Their Jan. 9 home dual against Holmen has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 6. It will be the second half of a sports doubleheader with the Tomah girls basketball team playing at 5:30 p.m. followed by wrestling at 7:15 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.