The Sparta/Tomah co-op girls swimming and diving team competed at a triple dual against Black River Falls and La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan Tuesday at UW-La Crosse.
Black River Falls outscored Sparta/Tomah 97-30, and Central/Logan posted a 58-16 decision over Sparta/Tomah.
Sparta/Tomah results are as follows:
- 50-meter freestyle: Madeline Kline, :34.21; Taloa Frazier, :34.45; Naomi Noble, :35.94.
- 100-meter butterfly: Noble, 1:34.95.
- 100-meter freestyle, Kline, 1:18.7; Frazier, 1:20.75; Noble, 1:29.97.
- 200-meter freestyle relay: (Kiara Bailey, Taytum Rugg, Noble, Allyssa Alden), 2:27.69.
- 100 breaststroke: Kline, 1:30.85.
The Sparta/Tomah swimmers return to action Saturday, Sept. 15 with a dual at Chippewa Falls starting at 12:30 p.m. They travel to Eau Claire Memorial for another dual Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
