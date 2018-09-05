The Sparta/Tomah co-op girls swimming and diving team competed at a triple dual against Black River Falls and La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan Tuesday at UW-La Crosse.

Black River Falls outscored Sparta/Tomah 97-30, and Central/Logan posted a 58-16 decision over Sparta/Tomah.

Sparta/Tomah results are as follows:

  • 50-meter freestyle: Madeline Kline, :34.21; Taloa Frazier, :34.45; Naomi Noble, :35.94.
  • 100-meter butterfly: Noble, 1:34.95.
  • 100-meter freestyle, Kline, 1:18.7; Frazier, 1:20.75; Noble, 1:29.97.
  • 200-meter freestyle relay: (Kiara Bailey, Taytum Rugg, Noble, Allyssa Alden), 2:27.69.
  • 100 breaststroke: Kline, 1:30.85.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Sparta/Tomah swimmers return to action Saturday, Sept. 15 with a dual at Chippewa Falls starting at 12:30 p.m. They travel to Eau Claire Memorial for another dual Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.