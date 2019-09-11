The bow/crossbow deer season opens Saturday.
With the beginning of the season, Department of Natural Resources conservation warden Matt Modjeski offered a few reminders and tips for hunters.
The first is that deer feeding and baiting isn’t allowed in Monroe County. It has been prohibited since Dec. 1, 2017, in response to the spread of chronic wasting disease.
Second, wear safety restraints when in a tree stand or elevated blind. Safety restraints can prevent injury or even death, Modjeski said.
“Essentially you hook onto the tree so if you trip you’re not falling the total distance to the ground but maybe a short distance, depending on the tether,” he said. “So you either fall a foot or two where you can get yourself back onto the platform and won’t break bones or die from the fall.”
Third, Modjeski reminds hunters planning to hunt on private land to contact the landowner and make sure permission has been obtained to hunt on the land, that they still own it and that the parcel is the same size. Every year there are people trespassing, Modjeski said, and it’s up to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to deal with that.
“You can’t count on the same owner every year or the same size parcel. Sometimes things get split up, so make sure you have permission before hunting on private land − know where you’re hunting,” he said.
Fourth, Modjeski recommends that hunters bring a cooler to store meat while the temperatures are still in the 70s.
“Having coolers helps make sure that the meat isn’t going to spoil,” he said.
It should be a good opening weekend, Modjeski said. He described the weather as “promising.”
“It’s supposed to be really nice on Saturday and I think most of the day on Sunday,” he said. “I think there’s supposed to be a chance of rain later in the day (Sunday), but it should be a good weekend.”
In other hunting news the fall turkey season, squirrel, crow and youth duck seasons also begin on Saturday.
Bear season started last weekend, and Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco’s Live Bait, said area hunters have been successful.
“I did hear a couple bears in the local area were taken,” he said.
He said one that weighed over 600 pounds was harvested in the Bear Bluff area.
“That’s a pretty good-sized bear,” Roscovius said.
The early Canada goose and early teal seasons were also already open, and hunters were successful, Roscovius reported.
“Guys have been getting geese; they’ve been pretty successful,” he said. “After the first couple days of getting shot at, (geese) start looking for different places to land, but some guys have been pretty successful.”
The early teal season closed Monday.
In fishing news, northern pike are active, Roscovius said.
“We had a nice 40⅓-inch northern brought in one day, and guys report catching a lot of them,” he said. “On the lake and on the marshes, northerns have been biting real good.”
Crappies and bluegills are also biting, Roscovius said. Crappie minnows are working best for crappies, but small Rapalas have also been working, and worms, red worms and waxies are working best for bluegills.
There isn’t much of a report on walleyes, and the bass bite is slowing down, Roscovius said, but the perch are becoming more active.
“Especially on the Mississippi, guys are catching some pretty decent perch along the Goose Island area,” he said. “Generally they’re using a worm fishing right along the bottom.”
